5 PlayStation games that might be revealed at the Summer Games Fest (and 5 that are not coming anytime soon)

The PlayStation 5 console is a monstrous beast. The only issue people have with it is that it is never in stock. Sony has monopolized the market, bringing out one smash-hit title after another. Microsoft and Sony have been locked in combat since time immemorial, and the consumer is the one who benefits the most.

Over the past few years, Sony's games, especially for the PS5, have been technical masterpieces. Games like Demon’s Souls Remake, God of War, and Spider-Man have pushed the boundaries of what a game should be.

These incredible titles are just some in Sony’s vast library, and fans have waited on the edge of their seats when a new game is announced.

5 PlayStation games that might be shown off at the Summer Games Fest

1) Stray

Now, this game looks extremely fun. First revealed in 2020, this game is incredibly bold and innovative in choosing its fluffy protagonist in a uniquely designed world. Annapurna Games are known for boundary-pushing games that excite and intrigue. Their BAFTA-winning title, Outer Wilds, was beautifully imagined and held some deep mysteries in its simple gameplay loop.

Stray seems to follow a cat through a cyberpunk-esque city filled with androids and danger from the footage shown. The game is a platformer with tons of puzzles to solve.

Not much footage is available, but Annapurna Games have a ton of incentive to show off gameplay at the Summer Games Fest, with the game's release coming soon. It will undoubtedly be one of the best-looking games available to play on the PlayStation 5.

2) Final Fantasy XVI

The Final Fantasy games have always been a mainstay for JRPG fans. These games had incredibly fleshed-out characters and interesting stories that made the player believe that they were living the game as they played it. Most gamers have fond memories of the Final Fantasy games and are forever inducted into the gaming hall of fame.

Final Fantasy XVI is a product of this generation. It looks extremely stylized and polished. The shift from the well-known JRPG format to a much faster-paced ARPG style has helped the series. This new Final Fantasy seems to follow a medieval storyline much appreciated by fans.

Not much is known about the story or the game itself, but it is set to release soon. The game is being directed by legendary video game director Naoki Yoshida and seems to be in its final stage of development. Final Fantasy XVI is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will look fantastic on the console.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

J.K. Rowling’s fantastical wizarding world is finally coming to next-gen consoles. The Avalanche Software endeavor is set for a magical release, pun intended, and will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo, which seems unprecedented in this age. This could be one of the biggest releases of the year and it looks like it captures all the magic of the books.

Hogwarts Legacy has already shown off a bunch of its gameplay. It seems an RPG experience where players can set off on their wizarding adventure. With tons of easter eggs already shown in the pre-release footage, fans are excited to see the final product.

There is not much else to show off for Hogwarts Legacy without ruining the experience for some, but it would be nice to see it at the Summer Game Fest.

4) Gotham Knights

Warner Brothers has been working on a game tied to the DC comics universe. Gotham Knights seem to be a much brighter take on the darker Arkham games. The game is open world and features tons of traversal methods. There has been a lot of talk about this game in the past couple of months, and WB has to make sure that it meets fan expectations.

While not tied to the Arkham games in any way, Gotham Knights follows the story of the extended Bat Family after the death of their beloved patriarch. The game looks incredibly well polished, and an astounding amount of work has gone into making the characters look original.

WB has insisted that this is a completely original story, and fans will be excited to see the final product.

The game will be available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

5) Forspoken

One of the most talked-about games this year, Forspoken looks to be an ARPG experience with a beautifully rendered world and interesting character choices.

This game is the first title from newly-founded developer Luminous Productions and runs on their proprietary Luminous Engine. The pre-release footage looks promising, with gameplay mechanics seemingly polished to a tee.

Forspoken follows the story of a young woman who is magically transported to a strange land filled with magic and mysteries. Exploration is a big focus of the game, and traversal is designed to ease this process. There is also talk of a skill-based leveling system that mirrors most modern-day ARPGs.

Forspoken is set to release in October, and fans cannot wait for this title. It will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and Windows PCs.

PlayStation games that are not coming anytime soon

1) Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2

Final Fantasy games have been the king of JRPGs for such a long time now. They hold all the cards, and the games have always known how to tell a fantastic story. Some of the characters of the original games are so widely recognized in popular media and are just so iconic. Sephiroth, Tifa, and Cloud are synonymous with the franchise, and fans have held it highly.

Final Fantasy VII Remake brought the classic JRPG and changed it to an ARPG format. The game has an incredibly complicated storyline and should be enjoyed going into blind. The sequel to the game was announced quite some time ago, but it is still in the early stages of development.

Fans will have to wait long to play the second part of the epic saga. Like the ones before it, the game will be available on the PlayStation and PC.

2) Black Myth: Wukong

Chinese devs have not had the best of times when it comes to developing video games. Black Myth: Wukong comes from a relatively obscure developer Game Science.

Early footage from the game likens it to modern-day Soulslikes, and it does seem like it is challenging to get through. The game runs on the Unreal Engine 5, which would excite gamers.

Very little is known about the game as they want to keep development under wraps. It follows the story of the legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, and the early gameplay footage highlights all of his abilities exceptionally well.

There is a lot of hype for this game which is set to release in 2023. The game will be available to play on the PlayStation and other consoles.

3) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

If there ever was a Star Wars game that blew fans’ minds, it would have to be Knights of the Old Republic. This is one aspect of the Star Wars franchise with almost no bad press. The game redefined fans' expectations, and they have not been able to capture the magic since.

When Sony and PlayStation announced a KOTOR remake, it blew the roof of the gaming world. Everyone is excited to see what is in store for this new Star Wars game. The Star Wars franchise is tough to get right, and there are many people to please. The KOTOR remake will be one of the PlayStations' biggest games if all goes well.

4) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

One would expect Rocksteady to take up the Gotham Knights project, but they had something darker in mind. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the spiritual and chronological successor to the Arkham trilogy and follows the titular characters as they attempt to kill the Justice League.

The pre-release footage for the game seems to show off a ton of gameplay mechanics, and players can switch between the four playable characters. Rocksteady has not disclosed much information, but the game has all of the iconic DC superheroes and villains. The game is set to be released in 2023 and will be available on PlayStation and all other platforms.

5) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games have brought Spider-Man to the PlayStation 4 with much success. Fans love this rendition of Spidey in an open-world setting that hits right at home. New York City is a treat to explore in Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales. The web-swinging, combat, and traversal tie in beautifully to make a video gaming experience worth the price tag.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 seems to pick up where it left off in Miles Morales, and there seems to be an option to switch between the two web-swingers throughout the game.

With Miles Morales, Insomniac gave players another Spidey story to follow, and they are going ballistic with the next one. With Venom rumored to be in the game, this alone will send fans spiraling. The game will be released in 2023 and will only be available on the PlayStation 5.

