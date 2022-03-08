With Forspoken now delayed until October, Square Enix's troubles in 2022 have no ending

Forspoken lies among the highly-anticipated games set to arrive in 2022, which were due in the first half of the year. However, the game has now been pushed back to the end of the year.

The upcoming action-adventure game is being made by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. The game is reportedly a console exclusive to PlayStation but will be available on PC.

The game has already released several sets of information along with a trailer. The game's backdrop seems quite exciting and innovative given how the real and fantasy worlds have been merged.

However, fans will have to wait until October 2022 to play in the boots of Frey Holland and kill the monsters.

Forspoken has been delayed as per official sources

Earlier on March 7, the developer team of Forspoken gave out an essential piece of information. The information has been provided on the official Twitter handle. The news is pretty sad as the game has now been delayed.

The earlier date of release was reportedly May 24, 2022. However, that has now been pushed back to Q4 of 2022 as the new release date is on October 11.

Luminous Production has also stated the reasons for this delay. It seems that the developers are making their utmost effort to ensure that the product meets the fans' expectations.

The developers have added that the next few months will see the game get more polished. This will ensure that Forspaken can deliver on its promise and justify its hype.

This could mean that the game isn't ready according to the expectations of the developers. It has also not been stated which areas weren't prepared if that was the case.

Saved You A Click Video Games @SYACVG Babylon's Fall (which is not console exclusive, it's on PC) is getting really bad reviews. The PS5 version has a 41 on Metacritic and the user reviews score the game just as low. Babylon's Fall (which is not console exclusive, it's on PC) is getting really bad reviews. The PS5 version has a 41 on Metacritic and the user reviews score the game just as low. https://t.co/hZCh2hXibR

The delay may disappoint many fans expecting to get their hands on the game. However, releasing games in an unfinished state is never a great idea, and there are countless examples of that. Babylon's Fall's poor reception may also have been another possible reason.

Unless there's any further delay, players can get their hands on the game as early as October 2022. Players are advised to follow the official channels for any further updates.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar