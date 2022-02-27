Babylon's Fall demo is available now; release date, system requirements, and more

Now that the demo for Babylon's Fall is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Square Enix has released a new trailer. The trailer of Babylon's Fall shows how general gameplay, fighting, and exploration will work. It also displays a variety of weaponry. The sword, hammer, bows, and rods are all on display. Throughout the video, the individual powers associated with these weapons are presented.

The publisher has also revealed the roadmap for the game's first season, which will be released in March. The action begins on March 7 with the introduction of a new game mode called Duels. The game will receive a large-scale update on March 22 with a slew of new features.

On April 26, the second half of the Resurgence story arc will begin. It will contain additional new bosses, missions, weapons, and armor, as well as the Februus Festival, a limited-time event.

A new demo for Square Enix and PlatinumGames' upcoming action RPG Babylon's Fall is now available to download

The demo (which will be released with the similarly themed FromSoftware title Elden Ring) will allow players to play through the first few stages of the journey at their leisure. Support for one to four players is available, and online cross-play will be allowed so players can play with their PlayStation friends. Following numerous closed beta sessions, the demo is the largest trial of Babylon's Fall to date.

Shields will also be available in the game, and like other weapons, they will have a special ability. Players will be able to parry or taunt with the shield while also protecting their companions from harmful strikes. Dynamis Abilities will also allow players to travel to numerous levels and even drag themselves closer to opponents.

Square Enix said during the NieR: Automata 5th anniversary broadcast that future cooperation between NieR: Automata and the game will take place. In this game, players will be able to gain 9S, 2B, and A2 cosmetics. During the partnership event, places inspired by NieR: Automata will surface in the game.

On March 3, 2022, Babylon's Fall will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will get early access to the game on February 28, 2022. For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, a demo is available.

