SEGA announces new Sonic Central 2022 event: Where to watch, date, timings, and more

Japanese publisher SEGA has a decent lineup scheduled for 2022. However, their blue hedgehog has been getting more attention than usual lately. With a handful of releases already aiming to satiate fans' thirst for platforming, perhaps Sonic will finally have a good time - just maybe.

But that isn't all. They have announced a new Sonic Central event, set to air on June 7. As the name suggests, it will focus on the beloved speedy mascot.

What to expect from SEGA's Sonic Central 2022 showcase?

The publisher has provided little information besides a vague statement for the June 7 event. Sonic Central 2022 will fill fans in on any and all upcoming Sonic-related projects.

These could range from video games and other media like animated series and movies to partnerships and events. It will air at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/9.30 pm IST/1 am JPT on Sonic's official YouTube or Twitch channels.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

This is the second Sonic Central ever to take place. The first one occurred last year. It featured upcoming titles like Origins and Frontiers, with the latter's new concept being a breath of fresh air amidst years of mediocre outings in the franchise.

Fans will likely see more details on Frontiers today, with in-depth detailed presentations to explain the mechanics and design of the game. Additionally, it showcased ports, new DLC for existing games, crossover content for some SEGA published titles and non-game highlights like a musical concert and encyclopedia.

As such, followers can expect to see something similar this time.

What's coming from SEGA in the near future for Sonic?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Sonic Origins, the retro remaster collection featuring some of the best older 2D entries, will make its way to fans on June 23. It will include platforming classics like Sonic 3 and Sonic CD.

Followers can also expect to see adjustments for modern platforms. There will be support for higher resolutions, improved visuals, and even new content like game modes and animations.

Sonic Origins will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune in all June long for the @IGN First cover story for more world-exclusive reveals! Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune in all June long for the @IGN First cover story for more world-exclusive reveals! https://t.co/iZhaFtSwio

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

On the 3D side of things, there is Sonic Frontiers. The new adventure title will allow freedom due to its open-world nature this time around.

Set on Starfall Island, Sonic will explore vast environments peppered with activities to engage in. There seems to be a lot to do, from giant ancient structures to puzzles to solve.

The open space also allows Sonic to flex his speed by boosting along lush forests and terrain. The usual Sonic gameplay is retained, with plenty of rails to grind on, rings to collect, and enemies to defeat.

SEGA will launch it during Holiday 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far