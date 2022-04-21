Which games are included in Sonic Origins? Release date, platforms, and more

Sonic Origins is bringing a collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games to life for a modern audience on newer consoles in June 2022. SEGA is bringing some true retro classics back to celebrate Sonic's birthday, complete with DLCs and pre-order bonuses.

The digital remaster is coming soon, and here’s what fans need to know before the title's release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins releases in June; here’s what fans need to know

Originally created to rival Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog has created a long-lasting legacy of high-speed and visually appealing games. In Sonic Origins, the classic 2D Sonic games will be digitally remastered and are coming to modern consoles. Here's the full list of games that are included:

Sonic Origins games list

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Sonic CD

The game will be released on June 23, 2022 (Sonic’s birthday), and preorders begin today, April 21. This game comes right after the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, which recently hit theaters.

The Standard Edition will retail for $39.99 and comes with the base game and nothing else. There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition for $44.99 that comes with some extra content. However, it does not come with everything. In a bit of a baffling move, Sonic Origins also has several DLC drops and pre-order bonuses that might not be available, depending on the version that users opt for.

Sonic Origins even has a spreadsheet to show what pack comes with what features (Image via SEGA)

At the time of writing, further extra content is only available for people who pre-order the game. This could change as time goes on. In addition to the base game, digital deluxe, and pre-order bonuses, there’s also the Premium Fun Pack DLC and Classic Music Pack DLC (both of which come with the Digital Deluxe Edition).

Start Dash Pack (Pre-order Bonus)

100 Bonus Medallions

Mirror Mode Unlocked

Letterbox Background

Premium Fun Pack DLC

Hard Missions

Letterbox Background

Character Animation in the Main Menu

Camera Controls over the Main Menu Islands

Character Animations During Music Islands

Classic Music Pack DLC

Additional Music Tracks from MegaDrive/Genesis games

The game will also feature special features like the Anniversary Mode, which boasts widescreen visuals and infinite lives. Players can go on missions to earn in-game medallions by completing challenges that vary in difficulty. These medallions can be used to unlock content from the in-game vault. It lets players check out interesting items or even try out Special Stages.

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog Celebrate the games that started it all. Sonic Origins arrives June 23rd, 2022! Celebrate the games that started it all. Sonic Origins arrives June 23rd, 2022! https://t.co/7S3cypS0bY

Classic Sonic games have been re-released before, but this digital remaster will bring an updated feel to the 2D Sonic the Hedgehog games that SEGA fans fell in love with. Fans won’t have to wait long since it drops on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, 2022. It will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi