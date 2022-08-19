Sonic Frontiers November 2022 release date allegedly leaked

According to Reddit user u/FahdaadTD, the release date for Sonic Frontiers may have been released. In the post, the user linked a Taiwanese shop that showed an alleged November 2022 release date. SEGA has stated previously that there are no plans to delay the game, and that it is in fact coming in 2022.

If the news is true, though, fans can be ready for Sonic Frontiers. The storefront also claimed that a DLC is already planned for the game, so fans can look forward to that as well.

Note: There has been no official confirmation by the developers yet. Thus, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

Taiwanese store may have leaked Sonic Frontiers’ release date

Following the leak that came to light on Reddit, the game will likely be released on November 15, 2022. It will also probably have a DLC that is currently in development.

The storefront showed what looked like materials concerning Sonic Frontiers, and also showcased new art for several Sonic franchise characters. Tails, Knuckles, and Amy are all seen using similar art assets.

These characters were previously confirmed to be involved in the game, but were also shown in the store's Sonic listing.

No information was given about the game’s DLC, other than that there is one on the way and it is in development. However, it is worth noting that even though the source of the information is a leak, there may be some evidence to back it up.

Back in December 2021, PlayStation Game Size’s Twitter revealed that the game will be released on November 15, 2022. They did state that it was most likely a placeholder date. However, the date does align with the recent release date leak by the Taiwanese store in question.

The Reddit post also claimed that Sonic Frontiers had a brand-new trailer that was shown during the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in Japan. According to the information given, it had a song with vocals and may have been narrated by anime legend Megumi Hayashibara.

It is also worth noting that Gamescom's Opening Night Live is going to have a world premiere look at the next Sonic adventure on August 23, 2022. Thus, fans may receive confirmation on the accuracy of this most recent leak as soon as next week.

