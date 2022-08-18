Gamescom 2022 complete SEGA line-up revealed: Sonic Frontiers, Soul Hackers 2, and more

Gamescom 2022 is just around the corner, and fans around the world are excited for all the surprises the event has in store for them.

Despite the fact that this will be the first in-person Gamescom event after the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the major publishers will not be attending. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nintendo have announced that they will not be a part of Gamescom 2022.

However, there will still be other big names at the world’s premier video games expo.

With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can't wait to be back in person.

One of them is SEGA, who has already confirmed the list of titles that fans can look forward to at the event. They will showcase seven titles, including Sonic Frontiers, Soul Hackers 2, and Humankind.

This year’s Gamescom will open the door to offline visitors on August 24, 2022. Tickets to the event are being sold in advance, with different costs and types allowing for different privileges.

The complete SEGA line-up for Gamescom 2022

SEGA will be Hall 9, and fans who visit their booth will get a glimpse of the following titles:

Sonic Frontiers: PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch Hyenas: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One

PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One Soul Hackers 2: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One

PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One Two Point Campus: PC, PS5, Xbox, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

PC, PS5, Xbox, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Endless Dungeon: PC, PS5, Xbox, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

PC, PS5, Xbox, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) The Invaders: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch.

PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch. Humankind: PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One

Schedule for Gamescom 2022

This year’s Gamescom will kick off on Friday, August 23, 2022, with Opening Night Live. Geoff Keighley will inaugurate the event with a livestream that will be accompanied by video game reveals and trailers. It will be very similar to how he hosts the Summer Game Fest every year.

After Opening Night Live, the event will open its doors to offline visitors from August 24, 2022, to August 28, 2022. Tickets for the same are already being sold.

The ticket prices are as follows:

A ticket for one-day access will cost €25 on Thursday or Friday. It will cost €30.50 on Saturday and Sunday.

There is an option for an evening ticket (4 PM entry), whch will cost €9 for each day.

Tickets will be available exclusively online. Fans will be able to purchase and download the invite by following the QR code on this page.

A Green Ticket scheme will also be available during the invite purchase. For an extra Euro, one will be able to donate money to help plant a tree.

Gamescom 2022 Superfan tickets will also be up for grabs. With this invite, visitors can get access to fast-lane tickets, which will give them access to some of the more popular stands faster without having to wait in line.

