5 highly anticipated games that might be revealed at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is right around the corner, bringing with it some much-awaited updates to upcoming game titles as well as new game reveals. Last year's Gamescom was one of the most promising gaming events, with many major publishers taking the stage to showcase some of their most anticipated games.

This year’s event will be both an in-person experience as well as a broadcast online. Many well-known publishers are set to take the stage at the event and will reportedly debut new looks at some much-anticipated projects. Studios such as Xbox, Warner Bros., and Ubisoft are confirmed to be present for Gamescom 2022.

Expectations are high for the event as audiences will be gathering up in large crowds to watch it in person. Much speculation surrounds the major new reveals that will be made during this year’s panels. Here are five highly anticipated games that might make an appearance at Gamescom 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 upcoming games that might get revealed at Gamescom 2022

Xbox Game Studios is reportedly not revealing any new games and will focus on already announced titles. Thus, expecting any brand new reveal is already out of the question. However, the studio does have a few announced games that could get some new trailers. Not much is known about these new games.

1) The Outer Worlds 2

One great candidate is The Outer Worlds 2. When it was first announced during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 presentation in 2021, the game didn’t even have a proper trailer ready. However, it has since been more than a year, and it is about time for some news regarding the sequel.

Obsidian Entertainment took a step in the right direction with The Outer Worlds, an RPG set in space. It was an unlooked-for wonder in 2019, and its sequel has been a highly anticipated title for fans since it was first announced. Gamescom would be a great place to unveil a trailer for the title, along with a possible release window.

2) Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Massive Entertainment has been developing a new game set in the world of James Cameron’s Avatar for quite some time now. It was first announced in March 2017, and a fully cinematic trailer for the game was released during E3 2021. Since then, news regarding this title has gone cold and the game has been delayed.

With Ubisoft having their own panel during the upcoming Gamescom 2022 event, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora seems to be a good title to showcase during the presentation. The game will seemingly be a standalone story within the Avatar universe, and will not have any impact on the movies.

Since the cinematic trailer provided no details regarding the game, it remains a mystery as to how it will function. It is reportedly an open-world title and is an action-adventure game, but aside from this, not much is known about the title. A gameplay reveal trailer during Gamescom 2022 would be a welcome sight for the fans.

3) A new Bioshock game

The Big Daddy and his Little Sister from Bioshock 2 (Image via 2K Games)

2K games will also be taking the stage during Gamescom 2022, to reveal new projects and give updates on their upcoming titles. The publisher is well known for its sports games, as well as the Bioshock, Borderlands, Mafia, and X-COM series. Of the above, Bioshock is possibly one of their most famous IPs.

The series comprises three games: Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock: Infinite, which ran from 2007 to 2013. Since the last game's release, the series has been dormant for a while, until 2019 when 2K announced that a new Bioshock game was in development, with an internal studio named Cloud Chamber.

No news regarding this project has seen much light of day. However, it has been a long time since the game was announced to be in development. Thus, fans can expect a trailer now. Gamescom 2022 would be a great opportunity to debut the first look at the return of this beloved series in front of a live audience.

4) Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin's Creed Infinity is the new upcoming game in the series (image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has more than one big title under its belt that it has been keeping under wraps. The Assassin’s Creed series’ next main title seems to be taking the live-service route with Assassin’s Creed Infinity. However, very little is known regarding the specifics of this upcoming game.

Leaks and rumors claim that Infinity will be Ubisoft’s plan concerning the Assassin’s Creed series in the coming years. Some outlets even say that the title will serve as a hub in which new Assassin’s Creed games will be released, which seems like a very bold plan if it is indeed true.

Needless to say, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the title, and a trailer of some sort. An official statement during Gamescom 2022 would be a generous move on Ubisoft’s part.

5) Fable

The Fable series was one of the best RPG game series during the 2000s. Set in the Kingdom of Albion, players took on the role of a hero and had to protect the land and its people from various dangers. The main series ran from 2004 to 2010, with the first game receiving a remaster in 2014.

It was announced during the Xbox Games showcase in July 2020 that the series would get a reboot, with it being developed by Playground Games. While the announcement was accompanied by a small teaser trailer, no other details were revealed at the time. Since then, no new footage or gameplay has been shown.

There is a good chance that Xbox Game Studios might give an update on this game, possibly with a new trailer during their panel at Gamescom 2022. Fable is a highly anticipated game, and any news regarding the remake will be heartily welcomed by fans.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta