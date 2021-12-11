Xbox Game Studios and Square Enix win most awards at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards is undoubtedly one of the most prominent felicitation events in the gaming industry. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event brings together video game enthusiasts and the most prominent personalities from every end of the spectrum, together in the celebration of the biggest achievements in video games.

The 2021 Game Awards took place on December 9, as an invite-only in-person event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was crowned the biggest achievement in gaming across over thirty categories, including the Game of the Year title. Forza Horizon 5 and It Takes Two won the most awards as individual video game titles, whereas Xbox Game Studios and Square Enix won the most awards as publishers.

Xbox Game Studios and Square Enix win 5 awards each at The Game Awards 2021, including Best Narrative and Players’ Voice Award

Microsoft’s gaming division Xbox and the Japanese publishing giant Square Enix were omnipresent at the Game Awards. With more than 20 nominations across 30 categories combined, each studio won 5 significant awards.

If Bethesda titles are considered along with other Xbox titles, Xbox would have won 7 awards at the Game Awards. With that being said, let’s take a look at the nominations and wins for each studio across all the categories.

The Game Awards @thegameawards







FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on PC is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store on December 16!







Catch up on all the latest news from epic.gm/the-game-award… The world of the timeless classic, @FinalFantasy VII is reborn.FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on PC is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store on December 16!Catch up on all the latest news from #TheGameAwards The world of the timeless classic, @FinalFantasy VII is reborn. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on PC is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store on December 16! Catch up on all the latest news from #TheGameAwards: epic.gm/the-game-award… https://t.co/6wFBdzOr7U

Xbox Game Studios nominations and wins at The Game Awards 2021

Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2 (Nominated)

Best Game Direction - Psychonauts 2 (Nominated)

Best Art Direction - Psychonauts 2 (Nominated)

Best Narrative - Psychonauts 2 (Nominated)

Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5 (Won)

Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5 (Won)

Best Action/ Adventure Game - Psychonauts 2 (Nominated)

Best Sports/ Racing Game - Forza Horizon 5 (Won)

Best Sim/ Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV (Won)

Best Sim/ Strategy Game - Microsoft Flight Simulator (Nominated)

Players’ Voice Award - Halo Infinite (Won)

Players’ Voice Award - Forza Horizon 5 (Nominated)

Square Enix nominations and wins at The Game Awards 2021

Also Read Article Continues below

Best Narrative - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Won)

Best Narrative - Life is Strange: True Colors (Nominated)

Best Score and Music - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Nominated)

Best Performance - Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors (Nominated)

Best Score and Music - Keiichi Okabe in Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 (Won)

Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors (Won)

Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV (Won)

Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV (Won)

Innovation in Accessibility - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Nominated)

Best Action/ Adventure Game - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Nominated)

Edited by R. Elahi