The Outer Worlds 2 announced at E3 2021

The Outer Worlds, the original title of Obsidian Entertainment, announced a sequel, The Outer Worlds 2 at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021.

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi action-adventure RPG that goes up against corporate propaganda that is ravaging the world. The game also features intergalactic gameplay as the player fends off robots and monsters along the way with gunplay.

The spiritual successor of Obsidian’s previous The Outer Worlds game, The Outer Worlds 2 is set to be released for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The Outer Worlds 2 feature at E3 2021

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as a part of E3 2021 on the second day of the world’s biggest gaming expo.

While no release date for The Outer Worlds 2 was revealed by Obsidian Entertainment on E3 2021, a reveal-trailer was provided for fans of the game. The trailer featured meta-commentary action gameplay that featured an enormous glowing monster in the first look, which seemed pretty scary.

The trailer also featured a good look at the world-building as there were hints of lens flare, which is surely going to utilize the new Ray-tracing technology. A silhouette of the hero is also present in the game. Since the developers are not yet finished with the character design, fans had to remain content with just a silhouette of the protagonist.

As per the trailer, even though the first game ended on a good note, The Outer Worlds 2 will carry on its story. The narrator says:

The only thing they have finished ... is the title.

During the reveal trailer, Obsidian also stated that:

New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming ... and when that day is closer, we will show you more ... but until then, enjoy this.

