×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Outer Worlds: 8 brand new details revealed about the game at PAX East 2019

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    31 Mar 2019, 20:38 IST

The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds - an upcoming action RPG is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this year and Obsidian Entertainment is not missing any opportunity to flaunt more of their upcoming old school classic.

At PAX East 2019 the devs took the stage to show off some brand new 20 minutes footage of the game and it looks incredible. The area of the game which they showed takes someplace midway through the game so if you're looking to get into the game blindly without any spoilers then watching the below-given video is not recommended.

If you don't have the time to watch this 22 minutes long video then don't worry. I have listed off all the new juicy details that have been revealed. So keep reading and enjoy.

#1 New companion called Nyoko

Companions are an integral part of The Outer Worlds and at PAX East 2019 the devs showed off a brand new character Nyoko. Nyoko carries a minigun around and is apparently from a different planet than the player character. This will eventually lead to some interesting conversations with her as she explores this new foreign land.

#2 First look at a city called Byzantium

The new Outer Worlds gameplay video features a completely new city called Byzantium. The player character will venture into this area midway through the game. This is actually the city of high-class people so expect a lot of rude and grumpy looking quest givers.

#3 New hilarious quest

Talking about the quest, the one showed in this 20 minutes footage also makes the player audition for a role in a movie. Seeing Obsidian's track record with dark humor, its no surprise that the game rewards you for taking sick choices such as- killing off every NPC involved in that particular scene, only to be praised by the director that the player went so deep into portraying their character. Now ain't that hilarious. I mean who cares if you killed 10 people in real for the sake of acting right?

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
The Outer Worlds: 5 things you need to know about Obsidian's new SCi-fi RPG
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3 Mask of Mayhem trailer revealed, new details leaked
RELATED STORY
The Outer Worlds: Why you should be excited about Obsidian's next big Sci-fi RPG
RELATED STORY
The Outer Worlds release Date Leaked on Steam; The RPG is Coming Sooner 
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3 Pax East 2019: 4 new MC's, villains and everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3 Gameplay Trailer: Everything You Need To Know About New Siren Antagonists & Cultists
RELATED STORY
Rage 2 News: PAX East Gameplay reveals new weapons, vehicles, and more
RELATED STORY
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: 5 Brand New Details About the Game You Need to Know
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 5 Fascinating Things About the Game Revealed
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3 News: Gearbox tease huge announcement later this month, details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us