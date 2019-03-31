The Outer Worlds: 8 brand new details revealed about the game at PAX East 2019

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 31 Mar 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds - an upcoming action RPG is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this year and Obsidian Entertainment is not missing any opportunity to flaunt more of their upcoming old school classic.

At PAX East 2019 the devs took the stage to show off some brand new 20 minutes footage of the game and it looks incredible. The area of the game which they showed takes someplace midway through the game so if you're looking to get into the game blindly without any spoilers then watching the below-given video is not recommended.

If you don't have the time to watch this 22 minutes long video then don't worry. I have listed off all the new juicy details that have been revealed. So keep reading and enjoy.

#1 New companion called Nyoko

Companions are an integral part of The Outer Worlds and at PAX East 2019 the devs showed off a brand new character Nyoko. Nyoko carries a minigun around and is apparently from a different planet than the player character. This will eventually lead to some interesting conversations with her as she explores this new foreign land.

#2 First look at a city called Byzantium

The new Outer Worlds gameplay video features a completely new city called Byzantium. The player character will venture into this area midway through the game. This is actually the city of high-class people so expect a lot of rude and grumpy looking quest givers.

#3 New hilarious quest

Talking about the quest, the one showed in this 20 minutes footage also makes the player audition for a role in a movie. Seeing Obsidian's track record with dark humor, its no surprise that the game rewards you for taking sick choices such as- killing off every NPC involved in that particular scene, only to be praised by the director that the player went so deep into portraying their character. Now ain't that hilarious. I mean who cares if you killed 10 people in real for the sake of acting right?

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement