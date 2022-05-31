Playground Games' Fable might be scaled back in scope, according to new rumor

Microsoft has a plethora of games in development for their Xbox consoles, one of them being the upcoming Fable RPG title. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, which the now-defunct Lionhead Studios made, the forthcoming project is being done under Playground Games. Yes, the same Xbox studio known for the Forza Horizon racing games.

Fans have been looking forward to the game ever since the announcement a couple of years ago. But according to recent rumors, things may not be going as planned for the development team.

Speaking on a livestream with YouTuber Colteastwood, @gazondaily reveals some interesting tidbits from his insider source. According to them, since the game utilizes Forza engine tech (designed specifically for racing titles), coupled with a lack of experience with the genre, it is slowing development down.

What does this mean for the upcoming Fable reboot?

Speaking about the information revealed to him, Gaz said:

"Fable had to be scaled down because they (the team) had trouble with the engine. They tried to build the gameplay mechanics on Forza tech and.. the gameplay mechanics were eluding them and they couldn't fit it into the engine."

Following a brief connectivity error on the live stream, which the duo joked about, Gaz continued:

"I think it is still running on Forza tech engine, and there was previously a 200-240 man team (and) now they're like, 400. One of the issues was that they didn't have the expertise in the open world gameplay with different mechanics."

Without further detail, he states that the Fable reboot is "further away than you think." He also added that since games get scaled back in scope during development, it isn't a cause for alarm, as some fans might think.

However, it makes one wonder if we're set to see another Dragon Age: Inquisition or Mass Effect: Andromeda situation; developer BioWare had trouble scaling the first-person shooter-centric Frostbite engine to cover their RPG needs for the two EA games.

What is the Fable reboot about?

The latest in the series of Xbox's underrated Fable saga of action RPGs, the Fable reboot is a new take on the beloved formula. It will be set in a comical fantasy setting, as the series always has. The game will be aiming for a PC and Xbox Series consoles. Given it is still in early development, it makes sense for the team to skip Xbox One consoles and look to the future.

UK-based Playground Games' portfolio only consists of the Forza Horizon games for open-world arcade racers. This includes last year's excellent Forza Horizon 5.

