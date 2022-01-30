Forza Horizon 5 is good but can be better, here's how

Forza Horizon 5 has had a steady run ever since it set foot in the gaming world on November 4, 2021. Featuring adrenaline-rushing racing events and supercars from all over the world, the game is considered to be flawless by enthusiasts.

In fact, the racing game is known for having great environments and nails every element a racing game should have. However, nothing in this world can be considered to be perfect and the racing game is no different.

Instead of taking all the good things Forza Horizon 5 serves to this player base, this article will point out things that the game can improve on to make the experience lot better.

How Forza Horizon 5 can be improved?

To avoid misunderstanding, Forza Horizon 5 is indeed a great game and has gained the attention of 18 million players, who’ve chosen to try the game out. While the game remains flawless in terms of gameplay and environment, it still lacks a few aspects.

Currently, one of the biggest things the simulation racing game lacks is the feeling of living in a vacant world. Even though the game provides a multiplayer option that functions properly, the game fails to deliver a fulfilling live world. This is something the developers can actively work on to fix by increasing car density on the roads of the game.

By simply working on the traffic system, players can feel like being a part of a live world rather than being in an open-world motorsport game. For instance, other racing franchises like Need for Speed and The Crew can be taken into consideration, for traffic systems. Both the games have a great, true-to-life traffic system.

The racing game is known for providing over 500 cars from its inventory, however, multiple cars from its previous sequel didn’t make it into this game. Not only that, brands like Honda and Audi are known to have great cars in the real world, but in the racing game, it is barely observable.

Furthermore, to make racing even more immersive, the developers can work on giving a better detailed body customization for various cars. This is something Need For Speed does great for all its cars, and Forza Horizon 5 can take up this quality for their environment.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s views.

