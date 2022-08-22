Gamescom 2022: Date & time for all regions, where to watch, and more

The Gamescom 2022 show is almost here, with only a few moments left for the grand event to kick off. Many exciting things are planned to take place as developers and publishers from all over the globe will show their work and projects.

From first-reveal teasers to in-depth gameplay footage, fans can expect a wide variety of things from the premiere. This makes it essential for followers to be aware of when the program starts and how they can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Gamescom has been one of the biggest trade fairs involving video gaming companies held yearly in Cologne, Germany. It's an in-person event and will be the same this year after two tough years due to the Covid pandemic.

However, fans don't have to be disheartened as there will also be an online element. Here's the complete list of the program itineraries they will be able to catch. As always, some fantastic games are waiting to be displayed to them.

Gamescom 2022 will be in-person event with scope for online entertainment

At the time of writing, Gamescom 2022 has one more day to go as it kicks off globally on August 23 (depending on the time zone). The list of events will continue until August 28, providing almost a week-long of action and excitement as far as gamers are concerned.

The first event will be the opening night by Geoff Keighley once again, starting at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET/6:00 pm GMT. The opening night will be followed by three days of new promos, teasers, and details about upcoming releases.

Three significant shows will follow the opening night event, and here are the things for all. The Future Games show will take place on August 24 at the following timings: 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET/6:00 pm GMT.

An exclusive showcase has been planned for the Xbox showcase that takes place on August 25. Here are the show's timings: 5:00 am to 11:00 am PT/8:00 am to 2:00 am ET/noon to 6:00 pm GMT.

Then there will be an indie games showcase which always has a special place for many gamers. It will take place on August 26, and here are the show's timings: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT.

All the events can be caught in person for those who managed to secure a ticket for themselves. However, there's some excellent news for those who will be virtual attendees.

All the events will be streamcasted live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Gamescom.

Users can also catch the Xbox showcase on their channels on YouTube. They can choose to follow the show on any of the two platforms of their choice and convenience.

After two turbulent years, Gamescom 2022 promises to be bigger than ever, with some massive publishers on the show. While Nintendo, PlayStation, and Take-Two will stay away, there will be no shortage of fun.

Xbox will be one of several major publishers that will showcase their games to the audience.

There are also the Gamescom 2022 game awards which will celebrate the brilliant performers from different genres. Additionally, cosplayers will have a separate event which will take place on the last day of the show.

There's a lot of promise in what will be presented this year, and it will be something for everyone. For the time being, fans will have to wait until August 23 to catch all the action.

