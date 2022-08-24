5 biggest surprises at Gamescom 2022

The opening night of Gamescom 2022 has been wild, just as expected. There have been some big announcements. While some of them were along expected lines, others have been quite surprising. This makes the annual event at Cologne such an amazing one for gamers worldwide, and this year seems to be no different.

There have been around 35 games and announcements related to them on the opening night of Gamescom 2022. Some were world premieres, while others had detailed insights into already-announced projects. The following five events were not just unexpected, but they have left the fans pleasantly surprised. They will also hope that more such things will come over the next five days of the event to entertain them thoroughly.

Top 5 surprises of Gamescom 2022's opening night that left fans excited

5) Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The opening night of Gamescom 2022 has been a significant win for those who love horror games. There was information about The Outlast Trials and Callisto Protocol, among others. Interestingly, a brand new game in the form of Killer Klowns From Outer Space was also showcased by Teravision Games, which was released in 2023.

Based on a cult classic from 1980s, Killer Klowns From Outer Space will try to recreate the same experience. It will be a multiplayer-based horror experience featuring a three versus seven asymmetric experience. The game will be released on all major platforms and is an exciting addition to the genre.

4) Homeworld 3

Fans have taken time and patience to finally get a glimpse of Homeworld 3 and its gameplay footage. Last night's trailer has provided a fresh perspective on what's to come in the RTS, and the first impressions are positive. While fans have had to wait for some time, the trailer shown at Gamescom 2022 was worth it.

In a nutshell, the trailer was everything that's a staple of the Homeworld series. The graphics look stunning, and the audio is on point. More importantly, the gameplay seems to have evolved from how it was in the last release. However, the ultimate evaluation can only be done when the game is ultimately released shortly.

3) Hideo Kojima's podcast

Hideo Kojima is a hallowed name in the world of video games as the game maker has reached legendary status over the years. From Death Stranding to the original Silent Hill games, Kojima has been associated with some great titles over the years. His presence was duly noted at Gamescom 2022, but he wasn't showcasing any new or existing games.

Instead, Kojima was present at Gamescom 2022 to promote his upcoming podcast. The podcast goes live on September 8 and will be a Spotify exclusive, with episodes in Japanese and English. Given his game-making experience and the industry, Kojima can expect plenty of subscribers. Fans will get detailed insight into what goes on inside the industry and the business of game development.

2) Dune MMO

From almost nowhere, fans have been assured about a new Dune video game in development. Unlike the one released right after the movie's release, the new game will be completely different. For one, it will be an MMO that will amalgamate survival and action together under one roof. While the developers went in with a CGI approach, some interesting observations can be made.

Titled Dune Awakening, players will be put on a reimagined Arrakis where they will face all kinds of dangers. There will be hardcore survival elements from rivals and nature alike.

The recent movie has already shown the challenges and hardships on the harsh planet. Something along the same lines should be expected. It will also be interesting to see if there's any more information available for Gamescom 2022 before the event concludes.

1) Pokemon X Mini Cooper

It wouldn't be wrong to claim that not many people expected the launch of a concept car at Gamescom 2022. Yet it did as Mini displayed a brand new model with a unique take as its interior looks are modeled on Pikachu. The Mini concept Aceman Electric is a brand new hatchback disclosed by one of the oldest car makers on the planet.

Over the years, Mini Cooper has made a name for itself with its unique, compact designs. It's safe to say that not many could have foreseen a car influenced by an actual Pokemon. However, it has happened, and thanks to Gamescom 2022, fans all over the globe could enjoy its sight.

