Killer Klowns from Outer Space is getting a 3v7 multiplayer game with new trailer at Gamescom 2022

Killer Klowns from Outer Space was revealed during Gamescom 2022's opening night, and it's one of the more curious announcements. But it's not just the game's setting that's unique. The multiplayer horror will have an asymmetrical 3v7 mode, as revealed by the trailer.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be based on the movie of the same name that was released in 1988. The reveal trailer came as a surprise to many, and fans are excited to see how developer Teravision Games builds on the concept of the movie.

Gamescom 2022 is already underway, and Geoff Keighley hosted the opening night. A variety of trailers and teasers kept gamers engaged, and fans from all over the world joined in as well. While some of the games had been announced earlier, Killer Klowns from Outer Space was an unexpected reveal. Not much information about the game is currently available, but fans have good reasons to be excited.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, revealed at Gamescom 2022, is based on a cult classic

Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be joining the list of video games based on horror classics. The project is being spearheaded by Randy Greenback, who has previous experience as the executive director of games like Friday the 13th.

Most horror games are single-player, but modern games have been exploring the multiplayer possibilities. However, the 3v7 mode is a totally unique concept. The reveal trailer at Gamescom 2022 gave players a brief idea of what's to come.

In the movie, the clowns travel from outer space to a town called Crescent Cove and begin hunting humans in the town. The film belongs to the horror-comedy genre, but there's enough gore to appease the average horror aficionado. Based on the game's description, it seems that the developers plan to stay true to the original plot.

More importantly, players can play as clowns or as humans. Killer Klowns from Outer Space will likely follow a similar formula to the one seen in games like Dead by Daylight.

Players can team up with friends to form a squad of three clowns and go on a manhunt. They will have superpowers that they can employ strategically. Gamers can also form a squad of seven humans tasked with protecting Crescent Crove. It's an exciting route the developers have taken, since it will allow for a variety of playstyles.

Many announcements were made on the opening night of Gamescom 2022, but Killer Klowns from Outer Space has garnered a lot of attention with its trailer. However, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver on this hype.

