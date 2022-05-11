Who is the next Killer in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight is an extremely popular asymmetrical horror game where a team of four Survivors attempts to escape from the clutches of a player-controlled Killer. During the game, players must use their wits and abilities to outsmart and outmaneuver the Killer as they activate generators and open the doors to escape. Dead by Daylight contains 27 different Killers that players can use.

The best way to keep things fresh in a game like this is by adding new content. These content drops often contain new Survivors and new Killers. These often come side by side with new perks to learn, new maps, and new ways to play the game. But with a new Killer just released in March, when can players expect the next release, and just who is the next Killer going to be?

Who is the next Killer going to be in Dead by Daylight?

The last time players got new characters in Dead by Daylight was in March. During the last release, players received Survivor Yoichi Asakawa, as well as the Killer Sadako Yamamura, better known as The Onryō, or the girl from The Ring. With this release, players are waiting for the next content drop to come out so that they can increase their already impressive roster with more numbers.

But just who can players expect as the Killer?

While nothing has officially been announced yet, one of the biggest and most reputable leakers of upcoming content, LeaksbyDaylight, tweeted about the new Survivor and Killer that is scheduled to be released alongside the game's sixth-anniversary celebration. This update, Chapter 24, will feature a new Survivor, as well as a brand new Killer if the leaks are confirmed as true.

The leaked upcoming Killer is called The Dredge

The newly leaked yet unconfirmed Killer, The Dredge, seems to be a moderate-difficulty Killer that thrives on Darkness and can travel between lockers and surprise players by instantly grabbing them from the locker. Alongside its ability to teleport, The Dredge can also build up a meter that will cause complete Darkness for all Survivors to encounter for up to 60 seconds.

The Dredge has 3 perks available when starting out in the game. These perks are:

Septic Touch - When Survivors heal within the Killer's Terror Radius, they become Blinded and Exhausted. This effect lasts up to 6 seconds after the healing ends.

Darkness Revealed - When the Killer opens a locker, the aura of all Survivors within 16 meters of any locker is revealed for 3 seconds.

Dissolution - 3 seconds after the Killer injures a Survivor, the Survivor gains the ability to cause The Entity to break any pallet they vault over during the next 12 seconds.

Players may see more about the upcoming Killer on May 17

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR



Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST.



EN :

FR : This past year has been Dead by Daylight’s biggest yet – and it’s all thanks to you.Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST.EN : dbd.game/3FdNVAl FR : dbd.game/3vD4ano This past year has been Dead by Daylight’s biggest yet – and it’s all thanks to you. Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST. EN : dbd.game/3FdNVAlFR : dbd.game/3vD4ano https://t.co/vhzU0yCis7

Players looking forward to finding out more about the upcoming Killers and Survivors in Dead by Daylight can check out the forthcoming six-year Anniversary Stream during the live event on May 17. It is believed that players may find out more information about the upcoming chapter and receive official confirmation on any new Killers or Survivors coming to the game.

