How to unlock the Lethal Pursuer perk in Dead by Daylight

Lethal Pursuer is a teachable Perk unique to the Nemesis from Resident Evil in Dead by Daylight.

There are nearly 200 Perks featured in Dead by Daylight, with Lethal Pursuer being one of the most recent. It came with the crossover update that included a variety of Resident Evil properties, including the Nemesis Killer.

Nemesis automatically receives the Lethal Pursuer Perk, but it can be given to other Killers. Dead by Daylight players will have to unlock it for use elsewhere, though.

Dead by Daylight: How to unlock Lethal Pursuer

Lethal Pursuer can be unlocked for other Dead by Daylight kills through the Bloodweb. The Bloodweb is where players can unlock teachable Perks for their Survivors and Killers.

Players earn Bloodpoints through their in-game actions that can essentially be spent in the Bloodweb. These can be used to purchase item add-ons, offerings, and various Perks.

The best new killer perks, in my opinion, in order from most to least...



Lethal Pursuer

Eruption

Hysteria#DeadbyDaylight #ResidentEvil — 🏳️‍🌈 TaurusPlays 🏳️‍🌈 (@TaurusPlaysTV) June 24, 2021

Think of it as a skill tree. There are small nodes in the Bloodweb that need to be unlocked and followed to reach the specific item Dead by Daylight players want to get their hands on.

Lethal Pursuer can be unlocked for all other Dead by Daylight characters at level 30 and beyond in the Shrine of Secrets of the Nemesis' Bloodweb. The Teachable Perk costs 5,000 Bloodpoints.

What is the Lethal Pursuer Perk in Dead by Daylight?

As previously mentioned, Lethal Pursuer is a Teachable Perk. Like the other Perks, it can be upgraded by spending Bloodpoints after it has been unlocked in the Bloodweb.

Lethal Pursuer is my new favorite perk, all I want is to chase survivors not play hide and seek — Hastur, The Lurker on Your Profile (@AvatarOfHastur) June 22, 2021

As the Nemesis is designed to track down and eliminate targets in the Resident Evil series, this allows the creature to carry over that trait into Dead by Daylight. The Perk shows the user the location of Survivors.

More accurately, it shows the Auras of all Survivors at the very start of a Dead by Daylight Trial. The first Tier shows them for 7 seconds, Tier 2 for 8 seconds, and Tier 3 for nine seconds.

