When does the Raccoon City map come back in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight has had loads of horror crossovers, with the most recent being Resident Evil.

The crossover has seen characters from the series, including Nemesis as a new killer, enter the survival horror game. It also added the iconic Raccoon City Police Station as one of its maps.

Unfortunately, the excitement of Resident Evil's addition to Dead by Daylight was quickly shut down. Issues with the new map caused the developers to remove it for the time being.

When Raccoon City Police Station is returning to Dead by Daylight

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Almost as soon as the Resident Evil additions to Dead by Daylight were added, Raccoon City was taken away. On June 15, 2021, the Dead by Daylight Twitter account noted the removal of the new map.

Players were experiencing game crashes whenever they tried to enter the Raccoon City Police Station map. That is, of course, not ideal and caused the map to be completely taken out of the game until further notice.

We have temporarily disabled the new Raccoon City Police Station map across all platforms.



We are investigating reports of crashes after loading into a trial. The map will be reenabled when the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience! — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 15, 2021

Fans are wondering when exactly the Raccoon City Police Station map will return to Dead by Daylight? The answer is truly anyone's guess at this point, but it could be quite soon.

Players are still grinding hard as survivors and Killers, waiting patiently yet eagerly for the return of the new content that was ripped away from them so quickly. A new bug patch has been done, hopefully solving the problem with the map.

Bugfix Patch 5.0.1 releases today on all platforms. For release times and full details, click here: https://t.co/zMDRE5e4EZ pic.twitter.com/F5ZSybop7h — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 22, 2021

Dead by Daylight players can read about the patch through a link posted by the official Twitter. Many commenters are asking about the Raccoon City Police Station map and if it is playable.

Well, the map is back, but there is a catch. The developers are still trying to figure out the issue with the crashing. For now, it is only available in custom matches rather than matchmaking lobbies. Stay tuned for more information from Dead by Daylight on when the problem will be fully resolved.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod