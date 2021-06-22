How to be a Medical Expert in Dead by Daylight for quest

Dead by Daylight is on Xbox Game Pass and comes with a variety of quests and achievements to complete.

One of those Xbox Game Pass quests is to be a Medical Expert twice in a game of Dead by Daylight. The game itself is one where players are on the run from a killer and have to escape one of its many locations.

Being a Medical Expert in that type of game sounds simple enough, but some players are having difficulties completing that quest. Here is a guide on how to heal your team and earn the Medical Expert achievement.

Being a Medical Expert 2x for the Dead by Daylight quest

Dead by Daylight players need to hit certain requirements before they are considered a Medical Expert. The requirement is to heal three survivors to full health in this horror-survival game.

Healing a survivor from dying of injuries also counts as one of the three heals needed for the Medical Expert accolade. It seems like a lot, but thankfully it is only required two times for the quest.

A good idea is to wait and see which survivors are targeted by the Killer in Dead by Daylight. More than likely, the Killer will put the survivor on the hook and move on to find another player to torment.

Help the hooked player down and heal them once they have been released. If they are healed back to full health, this counts as one of the three heals needed to be called a Medical Expert.

There is almost no chance that survivors will go through a game of Dead by Daylight without being injured. This opens up a ton of opportunities to heal them back to full.

Playing as Claudette Morel helps immensely. She comes with Empathy, to see injured survivors from afar, and the perk Botany Knowledge which will heal survivors much quicker.

