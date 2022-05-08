How to link your accounts in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has a massive following, with players entering the horror game on a variety of platforms.

The asymmetrical survival horror game is one of the most popular multiplayer games. Players can find it on Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

That is a massive reach in terms of availability. With multi-platform support, it is safe to assume that there is cross-platform progression. As of now, that only works with PC and Stadia users. Linking those accounts can be done on the dev's website.

Dead by Daylight: How to link accounts

Cross-play is enabled in the game, allowing players from every platform to join their friends or jump into a game with strangers to enjoy the terrifying landscape that is Dead by Daylight.

Unfortunately, not every platform allows for cross-progression. PS4 players can't jump over to Xbox and continue using the same characters, costumes, or stats.

The Behaviour Account website lets players sign in with their Steam or Stadia accounts to link them (Image via Behaviour Interactive Inc.)

This is allowed for those who play on both Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia. Here is how players who own Dead by Daylight on Stadia and PC, through Steam, can link their accounts:

Go to the official Behaviour Account website created by the game's developers

Create an account by clicking the button that says the same or sign in if an account already exists

Players can connect to the site with the Steam or Stadia account that they play Dead by Daylight on

Sign in with both of those options to the created account

This will link the PC account to the Stadia account for future sessions

Any cosmetics, DLC, and progression will be available between both of them now

It is a pretty simple process, but some players were unaware that it was possible at all. Those on PC can shift to Stadia and vice versa, with everything they've worked hard to achieve remaining intact.

This portion of the site shows what the cross-platform feature provides (Image via Behaviour Interactive Inc.)

It is not known when Behaviour Interactive Inc. will allow cross-progression between other platforms, but the website does say that the feature will arrive on other systems soon.

The FAQ portion of their site has the question of what cross-platform support the game allows. The answer clearly states that they are exploring adding more platforms, so stay tuned to see which ones they may include.

