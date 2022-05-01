Potential Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration surfaces after latest survey 

A few days ago, a fan created a Fortnite x Dead By Daylight collaboration concept that instantly went viral. Fortunately, it seems like the popularity of the possible collab has also caught Epic Games' eye.

In a recently leaked skin survey, Epic Games asked players what other Gaming Legends skins they would like to see in the battle royale game. Among games like Halo, Mario Bros, and GTA, this list also included a possible Dead By Daylight collaboration.

The popular horror-survival game has some of the most iconic characters from 90s horror movies. It also has several likable survivors that players can also play as. According to fan requests, it seems that Dead by Daylight skins would make for a perfect Fortnitemares 2022 collaboration.

What to expect from the possible Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collab

Franchises like Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, Ghost Face, and more are all part of Dead by Daylight and may also be a part of the Fortnite collaboration. Unfortunately, none of the characters from these horror movies were a part of the recently leaked survey.

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 game in which one player is a savage killer while the other four play the role of survivors. While the savage killers are characters from popular horror movies, the survivors also include a range of original characters.

One of the most popular survivors from the game is Felix Richter, a German visionary architect. Dead by Daylight players love playing as Felix, making him a popular choice for any crossover event. Hence, Epic Games is also considering bringing Felix to its battle royale island as part of future collaboration.

However, Epic Games may also want to bring in the likes of Danny from Ghost Face, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Jason from Friday the 13th if a Dead by Daylight collab is indeed happening.

When is the Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration arriving?

Not all skins mentioned in the surveys end up making it to the game. However, these surveys are still a great way to know which collaborations are going to come to the game. Moreover, it often takes months for the developers to conceptualize collabs and create skins after getting positive responses in surveys.

Therefore, it might be a while before a Dead by Daylight crossover happens. Given the theme of the collaboration, it would be accurate to assume that it might happen close to Halloween 2022.

