Fortnite concept reimagines '90s based Halloween skin pack

Halloween in Fortnite is always something to look forward to. Players love the time around the spooky festival due to the annual Halloween event. There is an exciting range of new skins and events every year that players can look forward to.

Even though Fortnitemares 2022 is more than five months away, players have already figured out which skins to see this year. Some of the initial concepts are already out, including possible collaborations and original designs.

Out of all the concepts, one that stands out is a possible Dead By Daylight x Fortnite collaboration. The survival horror game has grown extremely popular in the last couple of months and has some of the most interesting characters from various '90s horror franchises.

It will be interesting to see all these characters come to life in the game. In fact, the collab seems so exciting that fans do not want to wait until Halloween for it to arrive.

Fan hopes '90s horror franchises come to Fortnite soon

Franchises like Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, Ghost Face, etc., are still cult classics in the horror genre. These '90s Hollywood movies remain popular even decades after their release.

One of the greatest reasons these movies are popular is their sinister villain. These evergreen characters are always the perfect Halloween cosplay. Naturally, the popularity of these characters will also make them perfect skins in the Battle Royale game.

Recently, a Twitter user shared his concept skin pack featuring some of these popular characters who also appear in the Dead By Daylight franchise. These include Danny from Ghost Face, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Jason from Friday the 13th.

Unfortunately, this is still a concept, and players will have to wait to see if these skins will arrive in the game. For now, Epic Games already has collaborations like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones lined up for Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fans react to possible Dead By Daylight x Fortnite collaboration

DBD is already an extremely popular game due to the wide range of Killers it offers. All these killers are characters from popular franchises, and having the game collaborate with Epic's Battle Royale would also bring them over to the island.

Clearly, the prospect of so many popular characters arriving in the Battle Royale game as part of a Halloween skin pack is exciting to fans.

Evy ♡ @IncaxGoddess This is most likely just a concept, although I really do wish it was real This is most likely just a concept, although I really do wish it was real😅

sadako’s biggest fan @heyfr1day @IncaxGoddess omfg sadako in fortnite and her back bling is a little well @IncaxGoddess omfg sadako in fortnite and her back bling is a little well

HoeBag @HugeAssGlock @IncaxGoddess Lol if they got Frankenstein, Alien, and predator then I can definitely see this happening. @IncaxGoddess Lol if they got Frankenstein, Alien, and predator then I can definitely see this happening.

It will be interesting to see if these characters make it to the Epic Games metaverse later this year. If the Fortnitemares 2022 event has to be better than the previous editions, this skin pack could certainly help achieve that.

