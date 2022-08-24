The Outlast Trials gets release date at Gamescom 2022: New trailer, closed beta, and more

Major developments involving The Outlast Trials took place at Gamescom 2022 as fans finally have greater clarity over the game's release. The much-hyped title's closed beta release date was handed out earlier on opening night to fans.

More importantly, the developers have divulged vital information that all those interested in playing the game will need.

Revealed at last year's event, Gamescom 2022 has provided much-needed clarity that fans have been asking for. Developer Red Barrels has informed gamers of its plans with an upcoming game beta.

This also means that fans will have to wait less than three months to try out The Outlast Trials.

Gamescom 2022 has been a big moment for lovers of horror games, with several titles showcased on the opening night. The hype around the above game has been high since its first trailer dropped in 2021.

It has taken more than a year for fans to be able to try it out.

Red Barrels has revealed significant information about The Outlast Trials' closed beta at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 contained some major showcases as part of its opening night event. The two-hour show was witnessed by many, both in person and virtually.

Fans have been asking for more information about The Outlast Trials, and they got what their hearts desired.

The new trailer for the opening night gave a brief idea of what's to come. Being the third game in the Outlast franchise, fans can once again expect similar levels of atmospheric horror to present.

While some of it might seem similar, there will also be innovations that will be made to the title.

Red Barrels is introducing a co-op for the first time in the history of the series. Although the exact details haven't been informed, it will be an exciting step that the franchise will take from where it stands.

Both games of the franchise so far have been single-player-only experiences.

However, there will be something familiar in the form of the Murkoff Corporation, who are up to their evil wrongdoings. The title's background seems to be set in the Cold War era, and it's unclear what the exact plot is.

One interesting element was the presence of a Leatherface-esque character in the trailer. It's unclear who it is precisely; hence, it opens the scope for speculation on the part of the fans. However, gamers will love getting the game's details at Gamescom 2022.

The closed beta of The Outlast Trials begins on October 28 and continues to November 1. However, Red Barrels hasn't informed how players can access it. It's assumed that the beta will only be for PC players, but that's not conclusive.

While information about the closed beta was disclosed at Gamescom 2022, it's minimal. However, the reception for the game remains positive as fans expect more information to be given out in the coming days and weeks.

The biggest reason for The Outlast Trials to get the hype is the way it's looking to blend the old and the new. The trailer shown at Gamescom 2022 was an example of that, as the old, dooming atmosphere was once again present.

Despite the lack of total clarity, users are excited about what's coming.

The presence of mutilated bodies and foreboding doom will give them a setting they're pretty familiar with. Night vision will also return, which always increases the environment's fright level and overall tension.

It remains to be seen how Red Barrels will follow up with its Gamescom 2022 announcements in the coming days.

