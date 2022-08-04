5 most anticipated horror games that are not coming anytime soon

In 2023, several much-awaited horror games are scheduled for release. Without question, one of the most well-known gaming genres is horror. There are many upcoming scary games, from high-budget blockbuster remakes to frightening indie standouts.

It's not surprising that dozens of new horror games are being launched each year, given the enduring appeal of horror classics like Resident Evil.

Fans and new players alike rush to begin their playthroughs of the game as soon as new horror titles are published to avoid hearing any leaks. Fans are left wondering what the future holds for the horror game genre after all the recent releases in the genre.

Fans eagerly look forward to new horror games but likely will have to wait a while for those on this list

5) Outlast Trials

Fans have appreciated the last two Outlast games, known for their run-chase components. Both games were well-liked, and now fans are anticipating the third game. The Outlast series sets itself apart from other scary games with its dark setting and frightening characters.

Red Barrels are pushing the boundaries of their third game's development and will provide a multiplayer experience this time. The monsters in the Outlast Trails teaser look fantastic and are terrifying.

The deranged Murkoff Corporation will kidnap up to four players and torment them in various ways, both physically and mentally. Players must endure and succeed in these operations before they start to fail to remain alive.

4) Layers of Fears

A psychological horror saga, Layers Of Fears presents itself as the successor of Layers Of Fear and Layers Of Fear 2. Players who have played the first two games in this renowned psychological horror series can anticipate spectacular descents into psychosis in this, the third installment.

Layers of Fears, created in Unreal Engine 5, will be a delight for gamers seeking stunning visuals. Layers Of Fears will be released in the first half of 2023, while no specific release date has been given.

3) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The Exclusion Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has undergone significant alteration. The daily struggle to survive is made difficult by unpredictable mutants and lethal oddities. Stunning are the scope, ambition, and goals for this sequel from GSC Game World. Supporters are delighted to see the team resume their favorite activities after the Russian invasion caused developmental delays.

One of Microsoft's greatest announcements at E3 2021 was STALKER 2. The debut trailer received praise for its stunning aesthetics, so it may come as no surprise that STALKER 2 is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.

2) Dead Space Remake

Despite being launched more than ten years ago, the 2008 release of the first Dead Space hasn't stopped the sci-fi horror game genre from being horrified. The entire gaming world is thrilled by the news that a perfect recreation of the first Dead Space will be released in late January 2023.

Players may expect a bloody, graphically upgraded surprise with this one as the makers want to improve the original game's gameplay, music, and aesthetics. Dead Space's primary plot and emphasis will not change even though the remake will change many aspects of the classic and offer an overall graphical and visual update.

While some elements in the Dead Space remake will be recognizable to gamers, others will be brand-new, providing an improved visual representation of the original game and an updated one.

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

The cult classic is finally making a comeback with updated visuals and gameplay. The teaser trailer is both amazing and terrifying. Based on the popularity of their previous two remakes, it is safe to anticipate that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will be treated appropriately.

The team intends to reimagine and rebuild the iconic moments of Resident Evil 4 with this edition, even if the original version of this survival-horror classic is easily accessible on most platforms. Leon's historic bouts with the Ganados seem more impressive than ever.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

