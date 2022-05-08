5 most ambitious games being developed on Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 is the most recent version of the very successful and popular gaming engine. It will almost certainly find a lot of use as the current console generation progresses. In terms of constructing modeling, coloring, and animation, the latest version is claimed to be a step ahead.

Only a few Unreal Engine 5 titles have been announced for release in 2022 and 2023, so players shouldn't have to wait long to get their hands on them.

Unreal Engine 5 is being used by developers of various sizes, and a varied selection of titles have already been reported to use the engine.

Here are the five most ambitious games begin developed on Unreal Engine 5

5) Redfall

Arkane Studios' newest game, Redfall, was presented as part of Microsoft's E3 2021 preview.

The studio's impressive record of action-adventure games will continue with Redfall. In the town of Redfall, Massachusetts, players will face legions of vampires, either alone or in co-op with other players.

While no additional information about Redfall is expected for some time, the game's usage of Unreal Engine 5 has been verified. With a potential release date of the middle of 2022, this might be one of the first opportunities for players to witness what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of.

4) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

STALKER 2 was one of Microsoft's greatest E3 2021 announcements. The game's first teaser was praised for its stunning esthetics, and STALKER 2 was revealed to be in production utilizing Unreal Engine 5.

This is one of the most eagerly awaited Unreal Engine 5 games, and it has the potential to be a big blockbuster title for Microsoft's platforms in the coming years. Compared to prior editions, the engine appears to be a good match for open-world games, which reflects why projects like STALKER 2 have chosen to use UE5.

The long-awaited sequel was supposed to be released in December 2022, but production was halted owing to the Ukraine crisis. The highly anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is set to provide its branching single-player tale with various endings.

Players in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series can navigate a historical fantasy version of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant's contaminated zones. This location, called "The Zone," has been further influenced by government experiments, resulting in a plethora of strange occurrences.

3) Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

In late 2019, it was reported that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was in the works. The game will be exclusive to Xbox platforms and run on Unreal Engine 5. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the original game, was esthetically stunning, and the sequel is eagerly awaited.

With a larger crew and the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5, fans can anticipate an authentic experience in Hellblade 2. The gameplay reveals added to the game's excitement.

Ninja Theory's action-adventure game is the eagerly awaited sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and initial glances of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 have wowed fans.

The stunning visuals, realistic character models, and adequately frightening themes lead to another incredible gaming experience. The sequel appears to be building on Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice's the brilliantly realistic and distinctive universe, and fans are ecstatic.

2) Ark 2

Apart from the fact that it will feature Vin Diesel and use the current Unreal Engine, not much else is known regarding Studio Wildcard's Ark 2. The sequel to the multiplayer survival game looks to be taking the brand on a new path, potentially emphasizing a single-player narrative more.

However, it will remain an online multiplayer sandbox experience. Thus, certain aspects will remain unchanged. Although the unveiling cinematic is spectacular, it lacks gaming video.

Santiago, a prominent character in the game's plot, will be played by Vin Diesel. In the project, the actor also serves as the executive producer.

Ark is consistently one of the most played games across Steam and console platforms and is often regarded as the most brilliant of the several survival games that came out a few years ago.

1) Black Myth: Wukong

Since its original release in 2020, Black Myth: Wukong has wowed players. The game is a version of the classic epic Adventure to the West. The action-adventure game features stunning graphic quality as well as strong boss encounters.

Gamers are excited to see some more of Black Myth. The fact that Black Myth is being created on Unreal Engine 5 was announced in August 2021, adding to the anticipation for the game.

The Chinese literary epic Trip to the West is the foundation for Black Myth: Wukong. Wukong, or the Monkey King, has spawned a slew of characters and stories, many of whom bear his name or resemble him in appearance.

