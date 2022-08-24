Dead Island 2 official gameplay debuts at Gamescom 2022 with lots of gore and action

Dead Island 2 is officially back and looks to be in great shape.

The upcoming open-world zombie survival game from Deep Silver Dambuster Studios is infamous for being stuck in development hell. However, the latest footage that premiered at Gamescom 2022 is looking quite promising.

The game was curiously leaked on Amazon recently, igniting whispers about its reveal.

Dead Island 2 is a brand new playground of carnage against the undead

Taking place in Los Angeles, Dead Island 2's world has been overrun by a deadly zombie outbreak. The last remaining survivors must fend off the hordes of mutants surrounding them — pretty much a standard Dead Island affair. This time, however, there are new characters to play as. In fact, there are six of them.

They are also immune to the effects of the pathogen, which, instead of turning them, grants them superhuman powers. This manifests in the form of a powerful "Rage Mode," increasing player damage to zombie.

Dead Island 2 is still very much a first-person action RPG with a focus on melee kills (while there are guns, they are a secondary focus). Players will acquire loot as they progress and upgrade their chosen character via card-based skills.

On that note, Dambuster Studios has ensured that the combat is free-flowing and allows players to chain in many different attacks. Players can go from melee slashes to chucking a Molotov cocktail at an oncoming group of undead. Elements like fire and shock still play a crucial role in combat and can affect the environment, too (water being electrified).

When will the game be released, and for which platforms?

Dead Island 2 is scheduled for February 3, 2023. This marks around eight years since fans last saw a rendition of the game under Jaeger Development of Spec Ops: The Line fame. The game will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

One disappointing news for many PC players will be that the game is an Epic Games Store exclusive. As such, it won't be making its way to Steam, not yet at least. Other recent examples of EGS exclusivity include the recently released Saints Row reboot.

Are you looking forward to a new generation of zombie-slaying? Which system will you play Dead Island 2 on?

