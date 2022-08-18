Dead Island 2 is finally coming to consoles and PC following Amazon leak

The much-awaited Dead Island 2 is infamous for being stuck in development hell for nearly a decade. The first-person open-world survival horror game was unveiled all the way back in 2014. But with the exception of a leaked 2015 build and announcements of the project changing multiple hands, there has been nothing but radio silence on that front.

However, a recent leak has managed to break that silence, delivering a beam of hope for fans of the zombie RPG series. Dead Island 2: Day One Edition was spotted on an Amazon listing by Wario64. It also featured a few in-engine screenshots, a detailed description of the game's premise, and, most importantly, a release date of February 3, 2023.

Note: This information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Dead Island 2 is still alive and well

Players who are unfamiliar with the previous entries should check out the leaked build from 2015 to know what to expect. But the game has come a long way since then, and a handful of screenshots showcase as much. It looks to be in line with other similar modern games like Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Here is the full product description:

"A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of LA (and humanity), in the balance."

"As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in LA! The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters."

"Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!"

Features:

Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first-person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.

There are 6 characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

Our LA is crawling with zombies that look & react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks & hundreds of LA-themed variants.

Day 1 Edition includes the Memories of Banoi Pack - Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card.

Deep Silver @deepsilver (it is coming out we just can’t tell you when yet) @DyingLightGame Thanks for the Dead Island 2 shoutout.(it is coming out we just can’t tell you when yet) @DyingLightGame Thanks for the Dead Island 2 shoutout. 😘 (it is coming out we just can’t tell you when yet) https://t.co/IR5284Y3gB

Deep Silver confirmed back in 2019 that the game was still in development but under a new subsidiary called Dambuster Studios - which is reflected in the leaked box art as well. The studio previously worked on the open-world FPS Homefront: The Revolution. Another 2021 update (via the above tweet) confirmed that the project is still underway.

If the leaked details are to be entertained, then Dead Island 2 will launch on February 3, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The latter platform will allegedly have the game as an Epic Games Store exclusive, like the upcoming Saints Row reboot.

