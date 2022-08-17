Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties first expansion teased by Techland

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of this year's most underrated open-world action-adventure games. The game was released just a few weeks before Elden Ring, and was overshadowed by FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece.

The parkour-centric post-apocalyptic title has received several updates since its launch on February 4, 2022, but it only included bug fixes, performance improvements, and some minor content additions.

After an excruciatingly long wait, developer Techland has finally teased the first of two story expansions for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, called the Bloody Ties, with a short trailer and some information about the upcoming expansion.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



#DyingLight2 #DL2BloodyTies Time to unveil some details about Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - the first DLC coming to the City. Time to unveil some details about Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - the first DLC coming to the City.#DyingLight2 #DL2BloodyTies https://t.co/iS9a1Nm7fD

While a full trailer and further details regarding the expansion are due to arrive in the coming weeks, this recent teaser gives enough food for thought to the game's fans to speculate on the direction in which Techland will be taking the game's story.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have two major story expansions

Although Techland released a bunch of post-launch content add-ons for Dying Light 2 after its release, most of these were related to cosmetics, some parkour challenges, and other gameplay mechanics. Interesting cosmetics like the Authority Pack and the Ronin Pack were released a few weeks after the game's launch.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Survivors!

Dig into the newest 1.4.0 update release notes. Discover our Photomode and the new in-game system - Chapters! The update will be available tomorrow! Survivors!Dig into the newest 1.4.0 update release notes. Discover our Photomode and the new in-game system - Chapters! The update will be available tomorrow! https://t.co/wjNMbdca3C

There was also a free update added to the game, titled "In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner", that brought in a new ranking system, unlockables, daily and weekly bounties, two new currencies and two new infected types, namely the Volatile Tyrant and Volatile Hive.

Recently, the developers added the "New Game+" feature to the game, which essentially allows players to replay the story once again without losing the gear they earned in their previous playthrough.

For the past few weeks, Techland has been hyping up the Dying Light community for a potential announcement regarding the future of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and earlier today, the Polish developer finally revealed the title for the first expansion and showcased a few snippets from the highly awaited DLC.

gamescom @gamescom Get ready for 2 hours full of exciting gamescom: Opening Night Live is coming closer!Get ready for 2 hours full of exciting #gaming content with 38 games from 18 different publishers: bit.ly/3lrmeK4 gamescom: Opening Night Live is coming closer! 🔥🔥🔥 Get ready for 2 hours full of exciting #gaming content with 38 games from 18 different publishers: bit.ly/3lrmeK4 https://t.co/bj9Pyr3zW7

Furthermore, Techland has confirmed that they will showcase much more of the upcoming story expansion during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley on August 23, 2022. The expansion will receive the full world premiere treatment during the event, providing more details on the DLC’s narrative and gameplay additions.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be supported for at least 5 years

The first Dying Light was supported for more than seven years after its release, with constant free content updates, cosmetics, gameplay additions, and even a full-fledged expansion, featuring a brand new traversal system and enemy types. Obviously, this is truly remarkable for a single-player action game, which barely features any multiplayer engagement apart from the campaign co-op.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Brawler, Medic, Ranger, or Tank?

In which gear combination do you survive in The City? Brawler, Medic, Ranger, or Tank? In which gear combination do you survive in The City? https://t.co/Sk0YaV8TDp

With Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has promised the same long-term support with regular content drops for the game. The developers have guaranteed at least five years of support for the game.

Although the developers have been quite slow with the additons they brought to the table for the sequel so far, with the upcoming expansion, it seems that Techland will finally be picking up the pace with content updates.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

