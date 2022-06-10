Coffee Stain trolls Dead Island fans with Goat Simulator 3 announcement

A brand new Goat Simulator was showcased at the Summer Game Fest 2022 event in a rather awkward manner. It is from Swedish game developer Coffee Stain Studios, known for 2019's factory simulator Satisfactory. They are also behind the hilarious and meme-worthy original Goat Simulator, the open-world braying adventure that was released in 2014.

The team has now announced Goat Simulator 3 via a peculiar trailer that fans of a particular zombie series will recognize. It is also interesting to note that Goat Simulator 2 does not exist. That's right, the series skips right over to the third game. Here's all you need to know:

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest in the physics-driven open-world franchise

The trailer opens up with a man in white listening to music on his headphones and jogging down the street casually. At the same time, the background is ablaze with chaos from menacing, quadruped agents of chaos known as goats. Each of them is vividly attired and boasts various powerups to bring terror to the denizens of the city.

From headbutting and driving others over with a car to electrocution and setting them on fire - it is certainly a return to form. The game is set to feature co-op for up to four aggressive goats, each customizable with their own skins and abilities. It is planned for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles and will launch in fall 2022.

What is Goat Simulator about?

The game features an open-ended sandbox that offers players the freedom to do as they please. Players will control a goat with a few tricks up its hoof. They can attach to objects with their tongue, tackle unsuspecting humans, and use a variety of skills.

The goat can bounce about, wreck environments, and cause carnage (which is dictated by a combo meter). They will also need to complete objectives in order to progress. The hilarious ragdoll physics only adds to the silliness of the game. The simplistic nature of the first game is what made it a decent time-waster despite the fact that it gets boring fairly quickly.

What is the big deal with Dead Island 2?

Interestingly, many fans noticed that the trailer mimicked one of the most anticipated games out there. Dead Island 2 from publisher Deep Silver is infamous for being stuck in development hell, with the last major trailer dropping all the way back in 2014. It has been a complete console generation since then, and there is still no sign of the hugely anticipated open-world survival horror game. It is currently in development at Dambuster Studios, who picked it up in 2019 after several different production teams dropped it.

Goat Simulator 3 copies many of the trailer's elements like the white-clad jogger, exasperated young woman, and terrified shopkeeper. It also features a car slipping out of control and an airborne NPC being shot down - just like Dead Island 2's helicopter being taken down by zombies. The choice to skip the number two in the naming scheme for the franchise also reflects this parody, though it remains to be seen if the game expands on the joke in a meaningful way.

