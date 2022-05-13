5 best online zombie multiplayer games in 2022

Zombies have taken over pop culture recently, and video games are no exception. It is almost a tradition to have at least one zombie apocalypse-esque game out every year. Whether it is single-player or multiplayer, killing zombies has never been so accessible.

In fact, so many of these titles now exist that it's hard to remember what zombies are called in these different in-game worlds. But whether it's clickers, freakers, or screamers, it is always fun to mow down hordes of undead, especially with friends.

Thus, multiplayer games have also introduced zombies, as they are quite a selling point today.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five fantastic zombie-killing multiplayer games from 2022

1) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction was released in January. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, this is the seventeenth game in the Rainbow Six franchise. Set years in the future, it continued the story of The Outbreak event from the previous game, Rainbow Six Siege.

In Siege, an alien life form known as the Chimera Parasite, which can infect and turn people into enslaved hosts, breaks free of containment and spreads across the US. Fast forward to Rainbow Six Extraction, and the parasite has now evolved into not needing any host and being designated as Archæans.

The core gameplay does not change very much from Siege, with a three-player co-op setting, having them complete various assignments such as collecting samples, extracting certain desired materials, and intel while fighting off hordes of various Archæans. The game has generally received positive reviews.

2) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The sequel to Dying Light from 2015, Dying Light 2’s story takes place 22 years after the event of the first game. Occurring in the open-world city of Villedor, somewhere in modern Europe, players are required to use their parkour skills and combat ability to take on the hordes of infected that prowl the city streets.

As a co-op multiplayer experience, users can team up with up to 3 others to tackle the story. The game relies heavily on the parkour element, with style being one of the gamers’ assets and another being handcrafted melee weapons.

Ballistic weapons like guns are rare in the world. Thus, players must take on zombies in close combat. They can gain experience by doing parkour feats and killing infected, which works in leveling them up.

Some aspects of the game are praiseworthy, such as the day-night cycle affecting how the zombies function. Another point of note is the faction loyalty mechanic.

Users may choose between two factions to serve: the Peacekeepers and the Survivors. Prolonged loyalty to a specific faction can lead to some locked-off regions of the city opening up.

3) Evil Dead: The Game

Releasing on May 13, 2022, Evil Dead: The Game is a survival horror game by developer Sabre Interactive. The game is based on the much-loved Evil Dead series of movies and TV shows and is set to feature single-player and coop gameplay along with a PvP mode.

In the title, gamers may take care of Ash, the franchise’s protagonist, or any of his friends and other characters to try to stop the ‘evil dead’ of the title or prolong its rise. PvP elements would include players either taking the role of survivors or a demon, controlling Deadite zombies, and trying to thwart the Heroes’ actions.

As a beloved series brought into the realm of video games, many fans of the franchise eagerly await this game’s release.

4) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The fourth game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, is set to be released by the end of the year as of now. However, development has seen some set back after the Ukraine crisis. This is the first game in the series since the last installment, Call of Pripyat, released in 2009.

From all that was revealed in the gameplay trailer at E3 2021, it looks pretty reminiscent of the earlier games, as seen at the beginning of the trailer, where a bunch of mercenaries sit around a fire. Gameplay-wise, it looked more action-heavy than the previous outing, but judgment should be reserved until the game is out.

Multiplayer will seemingly also return, giving users customizable gloves, tattoos, skins, and badges to equip and look stylish in this irradiated zombie apocalypse. While information is scarce now, it is evident that gamers’ return to the zone will be nostalgic.

5) Resident Evil Re:Verse

Re:Verse is the next outing in the Resident Evil series, set to release sometime in 2022, although no specific date has been announced. As a departure from previous titles, this installment is a fully multiplayer experience, with no campaign or narrative story behind it.

The game takes on an arena-based PvP style of gameplay, where four to six players may participate in one match. Players can take on the role of past human Resident Evil characters, who, when defeated, may turn into any of the famous Bioweapons from past games.

Playable human characters include Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, and HUNK. Playable Bioweapons include Fat Molded, Hunter Gamma, Jack Baker, The Nemesis, and Tyrant model T-03.

Despite having no proper campaign, Re:Verse sounds like a Resident Evil fan's wishlist come true.

