Army of Darkness DLC revealed for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game- Release date, platform, and more

The heavily hyped Evil Dead: The Game is one of the newest additions to the horror game roster for 2022. The game is based on the cult classic film series directed by Sam Raimi in the 1980s. Although the game is still a few days away from release, the creators have already begun to showcase what horror fans can expect from Evil Dead in the months ahead.

With an emphasis on multiplayer-based cooperative play, Evil Dead: The Game was originally shown at the 2020 Game Awards. However, due to controversy regarding the absence of single-player gameplay, the game was subsequently postponed in order to improve the single-player experience.

As the release date approaches, Saber Interactive has revealed additional details about the game's plot. The developers have also revealed concept art for some of the post-launch material in Evil Dead: The Game.

Saber Interactive reveals the Army of Darkness DLC for Evil Dead: The Game

The concept photos include a look at Castle Kandar from Army of Darkness, as well as a rough contour of the terrain, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter handle. The Army of Darkness DLC will be available for all Evil Dead: The Game players, and it will be one of several DLCs in the works.

Although nothing more is known about the prospective release date or feature upgrades, the announcement of additional DLC for the game should spark the interest of many Evil Dead enthusiasts.

However, the game may not be the only thing fans have to look forward to this year. Filmmaker Sam Raimi will be bringing the franchise back with the movie Evil Dead Rise.

While there is no official confirmation that the game will include Raimi's current film, Evil Dead Rise could potentially appear in the game as DLC in the future. Evil Dead: The Game will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on May 13, 2022.

The timeline for the release of the DLC will most likely be revealed in the near future, but at the very least, players can rest assured that a minimum of four DLC packs are on the way.

There are co-op and multiplayer options in addition to the single-player mode in the game. Leaders, Warriors, Hunters, and Supports will be the four playable survivor classes, while Warlord, Puppeteer, and Necromancer will be the playable demons. Bruce Campbell, who played Ash Williams in the film and television series, will reprise his role in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish