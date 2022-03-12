Evil Dead: The Game releases a new trailer, showcases the Kandarian Demon

Saber Interactive recently released the brand new Kandarian Demon gameplay trailer for Evil Dead: The Game, which will be released on May 13, 2022. Saber Interactive's latest trailer reveals the option to play as one of the horror franchise's most renowned demons, something that previous previews merely hinted at.

The demon from the Evil Dead film series reappears as the main enemy in an asymmetrical game in which one player controls the demon and seeks to hunt down the remaining human players. The devil has various special talents to aid it in achieving that aim, several of which are shown in the latest trailer.

Evil Dead: The Game Kandarian Demon Gameplay

The Kandarian Demon, a creature that appears across all of the Evil Dead franchises and is the source of creation for the Deadites, the bottom tier of zombies players will face off against in the game, is the subject of a new trailer for the forthcoming horror game narrated by actor Bruce Campbell.

The Kandarian Demon may also slash his opponents, conjure skeletons, and drain their health.

Players will be able to "possess" other players and command a variety of Deadites while playing as the Kandarian Demon. Collecting infernal energy will also increase the player's abilities, letting them manipulate and "haunt" objects such as trees, cars, and other objects to terrify people and keep them on their toes.

Evil Dead: The Game, from Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive, will include single-player and co-op action, promising to be the ultimate Evil Dead experience in the world of video games.

The game will also have over 25 weapons, including Ash's chainsaw, as well as several maps, including the cabin in the woods from the Evil Dead film series.

The game will feature several characters from the movies and TV shows, as well as four distinct incarnations of Deadite-slaying horror hero Ash Williams. Bruce Campbell will be joined by numerous other returning actors from the franchise's past in voicing all of the different forms of Ash.

Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op and PvP multiplayer game in development for PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

