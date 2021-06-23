5 best action games like God of War on the Google Play Store

Few can match up to God of War's prestige and class, but these 5 games on the Google Play store come pretty close to replicating the Sony juggernaut's success.

The gripping storylines and great graphics have made God of War franchise a cornerstone of the gaming industry. The series features gods from Greek and Norse mythology.

Action is an integral part of God of War’s core gameplay because of the thrilling missions it offers. Players who are in search for more games like God of War can take a look at the following picks.

Android games like God of War

These are five of the best Android games like God of War:

1. Darkness Rises

Image via NoxPlayer

In this action role-playing game, players have to hack and slash their way through monsters. There are four classes in the game, namely, Assassin, Berserker, Warrior and Wizard.

Players get to choose and build their characters as they progress through the game. Like God of War, this title also boasts great graphics.

Download it from here.

2. Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

Image via Droid Gamers

Players can take part in exciting quests in this title, like they did in God of War. With in-game progress, players can learn and nurture new skills.

Treasure hunting also forms a part of the gameplay and players can collect precious commodities while raiding. Connecting online with your friends is another superb addition to the game, further enhancing the player experience,

Download it from here.

3. Shadowblood

Image via 6Zag Ch (YouTube)

Like God of War, this game also has an intriguing storyline. Boasting a range of six different characters that players can choose from, it definitely doesn't shy away from offering an immersive experience.

There are over 3000 types of armour and Soul Stones that players can use to defeat their enemies. Core gameplay includes riveting 1v1 battles which are up there with the best.

Download it from here.

4. Hell Waves

Image via APK Pure

This role-playing action game will surely remind players of God of War. Similar to the Sony masterpiece, players will embark on their adventure through a third-person perspective.

The title has an abundance of monsters, and mobile gamers have to make use of the hack and slash mechanics. The title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. World of Kings

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title combines action and fantasy, like God of War does. World of Kings offers a vast open-world that players can explore to their heart's content.

Mobile gamers can choose to belong to any one of the 10 basic and 30 advanced classes. Couple that with splendid PvP matches and the game is a must-try for all God of War aficianados.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul