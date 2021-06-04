Top 5 free games like Ludo King on Play Store

E-board games have become popular over time, and Ludo King is a favorite choice. In general, board games have been a popular mode of entertainment for centuries.

Ludo King can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free, but players can also look at similar games given below.

Also read: 50 stylish and cool names for Ludo King

Free games like Ludo King

Here are five of the best such titles on the Google Play Store:

1) Carrom King

Four players can connect online and enjoy exciting matches as they did in Ludo King. They can invite friends by making a private room in the game.

Gamers also have the option to send in-game messages while engaged in a match. The gameplay of Carrom King is very different from Ludo's, but the game rules are easy to understand.

Download it from here

2) 8 Ball Pool

Players who enjoy billiards will have a great time playing this game. Like Ludo King, mobile gamers can connect with their friends online and enjoy matches.

8 Ball Pool has several levels that they can climb. Various in-game items get unlocked with the progress of players in 8 Ball Pool.

Download it from here

3) Family’s Game Pack

Image via Reddit

Mobile gamers can enjoy over 45 traditional board games in this all-in-one title. One of the best aspects about Family's Game Pack is that players can enjoy it offline, like Ludo King.

They have the option of connecting with friends online or via Bluetooth. Up to six players can enjoy a match at one point in time.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

4) Snakes and Ladders – Free Board Games

Snakes and Ladders is another popular E-board game like Ludo King. At a time, a maximum of four players can enjoy this title.

Many gamers from different countries refer to this title as Chutes and Ladders. The exciting gameplay will ensure they have an engaging time.

Download it from here

5) Chess Online – Duel friends online!

Like Ludo King, players can find random opponents online or connect with their friends. Chess Online has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

There are many missions that players can compete to win rewards. As players level up, they can win coins with which they can acquire various avatars.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best games like Ludo King in 2021

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Ravi Iyer