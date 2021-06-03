50 stylish and cool names for Ludo King

Ludo King is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. It is a revival of the classic Ludo board game. The game allows players to connect with their friends online and enjoy matches together.

Players can log in to Ludo King via Facebook or Google. They can also opt for a guest account.

Most Ludo King players are often on the lookout for cool in-game names to stand out from other users. These names are usually made up of fancy fonts and symbols.

Since Android and iOS keyboards do not have fancy text and symbols, players can head over to websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to generate cool names.

Monikers that Ludo King players can use

1. Lน∂Ø Gสϻeℝ

2. ⁅Ninja𝕾τar⁆

3. Mighτψ

4. 𝔉𝔦𝔫𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔢𝔯

5. King 👑

6. Winner ( ◜‿◝ )♡

7. ChaMpiOn

8. Ghost 👻

9. $nowflสҜe

10. I𝖓𝖘τi𝖓¢t

11. 丹ภᵍe🅻

12. Pℝe𝖉αtoℝ

13. K𝖓𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 K𝖎𝖓𝖌

14. Ƒąղąէìç

15. ✰ꜰαbulØus

16. SקeℓℓbìŇde𝓻

17. 山αяℓσ¢к

18. Ṩhᴀdow

19. קմήk

20. 𝕰nigma

21. ¢няσмιυм

22. Úñïqµê

23. Intrøvert

24. Çlöwn

25. ⱮoŇster

26. Θ𝓊trαgǝo𝓊ຮ

27. Rสve🅽𓆪

28. SimpӀ𝔂𝕿he𐐚eรt

29. Titⱥภium

30. Ƥส🅲ifi͢͢͢er

31. 𝓥𝓮𝔁𝓸𝓻𝓹𝓱𝓲𝓾𝓼

32. ℋค℘℘ℽ

33. 𝐸xบ多eraภt

34. H☢neℽ乃αdger

35. CriᴍsØŇ

36. Ⲙys†eгyⲘaŇ

37. 𝓒e𝓪ຮeless

38. 𐍉aτhkeeper

39. Møℝ†å𝖑

40. Tђu𝓃derbeⱥรt

41. Voψส𝔤eг

42. Ge𝔪

43. Ϛէąɾ

44. Ço𝖇rค

45. Pรych𝓮∂𝓮ℓic Pรycho

46. ɪɴᴄᴇɴᴅɪᴜꜱ

47. Oᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ

48. 𝖂hᎥmʂical

49. Eb𐍉ղy

50. Ǝτernΐτy

How to change names in Ludo King

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Ludo King:

Players should first open Ludo King and click on their profile icon at the top-left corner of the screen. They should then click on the white textbox that has their profile name. Players can type or paste a name of their choice. They can then click on the “OK” button to change their Ludo King name.

