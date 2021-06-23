5 best offline games like Temple Run for Android devices

Temple Run is an exciting endless running game that players around the world enjoy for hours on end. Players will have to overcome obstacles along the way and collect power-ups that can be utilized later.

Even though Temple Run does not have an ultimate objective, it is extremely addictive. Players who are looking for similar games can check the list given below.

Offline Android games like Temple Run

These are five of the best offline Android games like Temple Run:

1. Jumanji: Epic Run

Players will have to overcome obstacles and run away from hostile creatures like they did in Temple Run. There are four game modes in this title.

The primary aim of the players will be to retrieve the stolen Falcon Jewel. Set in an exciting world, this game has a lot of action and adventure elements that players can enjoy.

2. Sky Dancer Run – Running Game

Like Temple Run, players will have to run and jump from one place to another. They will have to cross dangerous terrain across different weather conditions.

The smooth controls accentuate the gameplay of the title. This game does not take up much space and can be downloaded for free.

3. Lara Croft: Relic Run

Mobile gamers can step into the shoes of a confident female protagonist, Lara Croft, in this title. The game has specific objectives that players will have to complete.

Players will be reminded quite a bit of Temple Run while swinging and running through the vibrant environment. They can engage in fights and defeat enemies along their way.

4. Rail Rush

This gameplay of this title is like a mixture of Temple Run and Subway Surfers. Players will have to step into a cart and accelerate through super-fast rails.

Players can pick any one of the 18 different characters and 10 different worlds offered the game. The title has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

5. Subway Surfers

This title is also an endless running game like Temple Run. The colourful and vivid graphics of the title are liked by many players.

The players’ objective will be to dodge the trains coming their way. Mobile gamers can challenge their friends online and collect gold coins while running.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

