5 best card games like Rummy on Android

Rummy is one of the most entertaining card games on the Google Play Store. The main target of this game is to build melds that can be sets or runs.

There are many games like Rummy that players can enjoy on Android devices. A few recommended options have been listed below for interested readers to check out.

Android card games like Rummy

Players can take a look at the following Android card games like Rummy:

1) Solitaire

Like Rummy, Solitaire is also a popular card game. Beginners can take the help of hints to win a match in this title.

Players have the option to customize their card faces, backs, and backgrounds. This title has a solid rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

2) Callbreak Multiplayer

Players can enjoy this game with friends, as is the case with Rummy. In this title, 52 cards are distributed equally among four players in the anti-clockwise direction.

There are a total of 4 rounds in this exciting card game. Mobile gamers can also track their scores on the Leaderboard of this title.

3) 29 Card Game

Mobile gamers can play this game solo or connect with their friends online. The exciting card game will definitely remind players of Rummy.

Jacks carry 3 points, Nines 2 points, Aces 1 point and Tens 1 point each. The other cards do not carry any points, with the objective being to win tricks containing valuable cards.

4) Teen Patti Gold – 3 Patti & Rummy & Poker

Card gamers can enjoy six variations of Teen Patti in this title, namely Joker, Hukam, Muflis, Royal, AK47 & Potblind. Aside from these, players can also enjoy Rummy, Andar Bahar and Poker.

Players can win exciting prizes by taking part in tournaments. Users can also chat with their friends while playing the card games.

5) Microsoft Solitaire Collection

The card games in this collection will surely remind players of Rummy. Players can enjoy not one, but five games, namely, Klondike Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, FreeCell Solitaire, TriPeaks Solitaire and Pyramid Solitaire.

There are also daily challenges that players can take part in. This Android game collection can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

