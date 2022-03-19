How Supermassive Games' next big horror game is inspired by horror movies like Friday the 13th and Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series

Supermassive Games' next offering is a large one, following three smaller-scale horror games in its Dark Pictures Anthology. The Quarry differs from The Dark Pictures in that it is more akin to Until Dawn, the game that established Supermassive's fame in the video game horror genre. According to creative director Will Byles, The Quarry is a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, and it appears to be Supermassive's most ambitious game ever.

The game's plot is inspired by classic horror films such as Friday the 13th and the Evil Dead franchise. The Quarry follows a group of nine counselors as they spend the last day of the season at Hackett's Quarry Summer Camp.

Ted Raimi @tedraimi





🏕️ Who doesn't love a classic summer camp slasher? Start packing your sleeping bags. I'll see you all at #TheQuarry on June 10.🏕️ QuarryGame.com Who doesn't love a classic summer camp slasher? Start packing your sleeping bags. I'll see you all at #TheQuarry on June 10.💀🏕️ QuarryGame.com https://t.co/8j2n7OKwQy

The campers have left, and the responsibilities have been completed, so the teenagers are left to their own ways and decide to party in the woods. In this game, Ted Raimi portrays Travis, the sheriff of the little town of North Kill. Raimi is a horror veteran who has appeared in his brother's Evil Dead series.

Supermassive Games' The Quarry is inspired by '80s horror classics

Will Byles, who also directed Until Dawn, previously claimed he took inspiration for The Quarry from a variety of horror films.

Byles has remarked that he enjoys much of Sam Raimi's work. Players can also see that the summer camp is largely inspired by the sets of Friday the 13th and The Hills Have Eyes.

There are a lot of '80s-style horror flicks, and Supermassive Games blended their eras by setting the game in the contemporary age but modeling it after '80s classics.

The influences for The Quarry reflect the game's enormous scale, and this is also mirrored in the casting. Starting with Arquette, the cast includes Lance Henriksen (Aliens, Pumpkinhead), Lin Shaye (Insidious, Nightmare on Elm Street), Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge, Twin Peaks), and Ted Raimi (Evil Dead, The Grudge, Drag Me To Hell).

However, there are some performers with comedic talent in the cast, including Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones, Santa Clarita Diet).

The game is similar to previous games from the studio in that players control characters as they progress through the plot, switching views at key stages. Players will have a role in how the tale evolves by making critical conversation options, which will have an impact on character development and relationships, as well as the storyline.

Fans can also expect a lot of action, which is mainly handled by quick-time events that put a player's responsiveness and quick thinking to the test. Supermassive Games' The Quarry has nine playable characters. Based on the player’s choices, actions, and failures, any of the characters could die during the course of a playthrough.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish