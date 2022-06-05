5 best co-op/multiplayer games to replay in June 2022

Multiplayer games have always been a big part of the gaming community. These days, most AAA titles are solely focused on providing a multiplayer experience rather than a single-player narrative. These games turn into a service that keeps players returning for more years after their initial release.

The multiplayer games featured on this list are some of the best games available to play with friends. They have been around for a while, and their fan base is getting larger. A game being multiplayer or co-op is a fantastic thing as a lot of people want to go through the game with friends.

Replay these best co-op/multiplayer games in June 2022

1) Rocket League

Rocket League is football, but with cars. The game hit the market way back in 2015, and it has been a non-stop fun ride ever since. Developed and published by Psyonix, this game truly took the core concept of football and expanded on it with an insane idea. This multiplayer game is entirely free-to-play and available on almost all devices.

Story continues below ad

Rocket League’s gameplay loop is players getting into matches where they will have to knock the giant ball into the opponents’ net using nothing but the rocket power car given.

The game is challenging to master but rewards players who are patient enough to learn and utilize everything at their disposal. Matches can consist of up to 8 players divided equally, and the matchmaking system also allows for 1v1s.

Rocket League is just one of those games that make players want to get good at it. The insanely high ceiling for skills and tricks adds so much more depth to the game and has made it the go-to pass time for anyone who wishes to take a break from the serious AAAs of today.

2) Sea of Thieves

Story continues below ad

When Rare, the legendary video game developer, decided to make a live-service title, everyone was already on-board, ready to sing shanties and drift away into the horizon.

Sea of Thieves takes all the gruesome moments of pirate life and adds its blend of witty and wacky to an unbelievably fun multiplayer experience. Sea of Thieves is a fantastic pirating experience that goes down to the nitty-gritty of life on the high seas.

Gameplay is not just restricted to the confines of the ship, Sea of Thieves expands on this by providing players with limitless freedom to explore the world in a vast multiplayer experience with a fantastic community.

Players can explore desert islands, hunt for treasure and fight other players with weapons from the eighteenth century. There is so much to do in this massively multiplayer experience that keeps on giving.

Sea of Thieves has been out for a while now, and Rare has constantly strived to improve the game across all aspects. Sea of Thieves is a game for any gamer who wishes to fulfill their pirate fantasies, albeit in a much more tame way.

Story continues below ad

3) Tekken 7

This next entry is arguably one of the best fighting game series to have ever been conceived. Tekken 7 takes everything good about the franchise, ditching the weird phase it had in the middle and compiling all of it into a fighting game that is no less than a masterpiece. The number of characters rivals any other fighting game in the genre, and the combos that one can pull off look amazing in their own right.

Story continues below ad

One of the main aspects of the Tekken games has been to keep every character that is featured balanced and on equal footing with the others. Players can pick up a character they have never tried, and as long as they know the basics, they can utterly demolish opponents.

Tekken 7 features the OG cast and some new ones added on. Characters like Hiyachi Mishima, Kazuya, King, and Paul. These names alone should give any Tekken fan goosebumps.

The game is incredibly accessible for new players coming into the genre. Once players understand the basics of combat, learning new combos for different characters is not challenging at all. What is daunting is the number of moves each character has.

With both local co-op and online multiplayer modes, players will hardly ever tire of this fighting masterpiece.

4) Splitgate

Story continues below ad

The developers of Splitgate asked a straightforward question, “What if we combine Portal and Halo?” To the players’ surprise, this worked exceptionally well. These concepts are far from new, but their scope breaks all expectations when thrust together in a multiplayer shooter.

Splitgate takes the portal tech from the Portal games and combines them with the fast-paced shooter mechanics of Halo. 1047 Games have banked on the Halo Infinite hype and delivered a game that satisfies people from both sides of the aisle.

Splitgate is a relatively easy game at first glance, but there are so many players can do to maximize their chances of victory. The portal tech allows players to create their viewpoints across the map and this isn’t just limited to shooting people through portals.

Players can even use them to traverse the map with almost unimpeded impunity. This multiplayer experience is incredibly unique, and players’ are forever grateful.

Story continues below ad

Shooters are such a bland mess that almost everyone plays the same. For players looking to break away from the conventional FPS experience, Splitgate is a multiplayer game to check out.

5) Forza Horizon 5

The last entry on this list is arguably the pinnacle of arcade racing. The monopoly that EA and the Need for Speed games lock over the racing genre is long gone.

Fans of the genre have been utterly disappointed with the state of arcade racing sims. The Forza series has been around for a while, but it has started to kick off in the past decade and is now paving the way for future arcade racing sims.

Story continues below ad

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico this time around, and the team has done such a wonderful job in creating the world. Every locale/biome feels uniquely different and has a blend of flavors. Cars feel like their real-world counterparts, and the attention to detail is astonishing.

The open world of Horizon 5 is huge. There is so much to explore, and it honestly feels like taking a big vacation in Mexico, driving around expensive track toys.

Forza Horizon 5 features a seamless multiplayer system with both co-op and competitive game modes. Players can skip races and take a scenic drive along the beautiful countryside. Forza Horizon 5 has a lot going for it. It would make a petrolhead blush with its smooth driving mechanics.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far