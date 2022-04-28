Gravity Goal rumored to be a Rocket League competitor by 2K Games

According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, Gravity Goal is in development by 2K, and it will be similar to Rocket League. Rocket League is a combination of soccer and driving, and it is certainly unique in the online gaming space. While there have not been many games that have been able to channel this game’s success, Gravity Goal just might be the next one to try.

However, as with all leaks, it should be taken with a grain of salt until the developers make an official announcement.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



My report via



exputer.com/news/industry/… 2K Games wants some of that Rocket League success!My report via @XputerE 2K Games wants some of that Rocket League success!My report via @XputerE exputer.com/news/industry/…

Gravity Goal rumored to be Light Cycle-style game akin to Rocket League

Ever since its release in 2015, Rocket League has been a unique online game that combines soccer (football) and high-powered cars. Each season brings new updates and changes to the game, and it has a pretty intense esports scene. According to recent leaks, 2K games are looking to get in on the action with their upcoming game, Gravity Goal.

2K games have been well-known for developing sports games in the past. Therefore, this is not too far out of the developer's range of work. The game is expected to be very similar to Rocket League and will also offer 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches. While that isn’t especially shocking, the game will also focus on vehicles knocking a ball around at high speeds.

Although Gravity Goal will not be a Rocket League clone, it sounds like it will be similar enough to get Rocket League players to give it a try. Instead of driving a car, Gravity Goal will have players using bikes that will be similar to the TRON Light Cycles.

It sounds like the game will be filled with incredible high-speed action, where players will make awesome hair-pin turns and try to score goals in a Rocket League-style game. Players will also be able to throw discs at their foes, similar to TRON.

These discs will be used to slow down and stop other players while dealing damage. This also creates a potentially more combative and intense experience that will be a far more futuristic game than Rocket League, if the leaks are to be believed.

It is also being said that this is going to be one of the many free-to-play games 2K games is working on, which could certainly lead to more players giving it a try. The leaks suggest that the game will only have next-generation machines to allow for higher definition graphics and better game performance.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Small update to the article. French website JVL has reached out to say the game Gravity Goal was added to the Steam database last year! Small update to the article. French website JVL has reached out to say the game Gravity Goal was added to the Steam database last year! https://t.co/SP18mTHbrW

Apparently, it has also been listed in the Steam Database, according to the French website JVL. Hence, the rumors of a Rocket League-style hybrid game seem to be true. However, this has not been confirmed by the developers, and players should wait for the official announcement.

