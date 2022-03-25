Commonwealth Games 2022 Esports titles announced including DOTA 2 and Rocket League

Commonwealth Games 2022 will have DOTA 2, Rocket League, and efootball series by Konami as games for participants. This will be the first time the international event will have an event dedicated to esports.

The rationale behind such a decision is the move towards inclusivity and engagement with younger audiences. The pilot event will be held beside the main event and titled Commonwealth esports championships.

The Commonwealth Games is held as a tournament with multiple sports and different countries. It's one of the most prestigious international events that sees athletes and sportspeople from different disciplines contest.

While the event is restricted to traditional sports, the inclusion of esports will undoubtedly open new doors. Based on the list of available games, it will also suit the tastes of different players.

Commonwealth Games 2022 esports competition will have popular titles like DOTA 2 and Rocket League

The choice of games for an esports event is always a crucial task. While there are many great games available, only a few can dish out fair competition and test players' skills.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will have players battling out in DOTA 2, Rocket League, and efootball series for its inaugural edition. This is a fantastic list as the three games are all quite popular and belong to different genres.

DOTA 2 is arguably one of the two giants of the MOBA genre. Released by Valve, the game epitomizes actual contests as all characters are available to all the players. Learning the game is simple, but mastering it is different. The game observes massive contests worldwide and will be a welcome addition to the event.

efootball series by Konami boasts of realism when it comes to offering football fans a virtual taste of the game. The game has officially licensed players and teams and has pivoted to a free-to-play model, allowing easy accessibility.

The game has had some trouble with the performance, but Konami will likely sort out the issues. It will offer some exciting virtual football matches to the observers of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Last but not least, the Rocket League mixes two popular things in the world - football and cars. Since its release, the game has gained a lot of popularity and was initially available for a one-time purchase. However, the game is available for free all over the world.

While one may have expected more games, the three options will delight the participants and the fans alike. It will be exciting to see which countries can raise their flags on the podium once the events end.

Also as a side note, the esports part of the Commonwealth games is not actually a medal event and is being run separately.



It's an event that is sanctioned by the CGF. It will have it's own medals? I'm a little confused - why not make it part of the actual event?



Thoughts? Also as a side note, the esports part of the Commonwealth games is not actually a medal event and is being run separately. It's an event that is sanctioned by the CGF. It will have it's own medals? I'm a little confused - why not make it part of the actual event?Thoughts?

All three games were announced by the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday. There will be an open category and a women's open category for each title.

The event will take place at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Birmingham. The dates of the events are August 6 and 7, and the events will be non-medal in nature. However, the esports championships will have their own medals and branding.

