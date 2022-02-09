Esports to be included as pilot event at Commonwealth Games 2022, says report

In good news for gaming enthusiasts, 2022 will see all the enlisted nations contest different esports events at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

There had been talks over esports being added as an event at the CWG, with several countries showing interest. The 2022 Asian Games is already seeing esports as a full-fledged event where contestants will battle out in medal categories.

There had been similar with by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over potentially including esports in the medal category. Fans all around the world were anxious about what the potential would be for esports in 2022's event.

And in some good news, it has now been announced that esports will be a pilot project at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Esports events in Commonwealth Games 2022 will carry medals

As per a report by BBC, esports will be featured in the 2022 CWG. However, it will be a pilot event, or esports will be organized separately, in simpler terms.

This will be termed the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships. The event will have a separate federation that will manage merchandising and branding. Much to the delight of the participants and fans, there will be medals to be won.

Esports Insider @esportsinsider



The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.



The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

While some fans could be disappointed that these events will be separate, there's now new hope. There are aspirations among members of the CGF that esports will become a full-fledged event of the main games in 2026.

Hamilton, leaders to host the CWG in 2030, has also informed its interest in including esports in the main event.

Could esports become a part of the Commonwealth Games in the future?

So far, there have been no official indications in this regard. Of course, the success of the esports pilot event will be a significant determinant of the division's future. But the CGF has indicated that the competition's future is undergoing substantial changes.

Exploring esports has been one of the suggestions of the CGF. Naturally, there have been protests from traditionalists, but the committee is aware of the changing trends with time.

According to CGF President Dame Louise Martin, the growth of esports and its popularity among a younger demographic is a significant reason.

"Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement."

Jack Murley @jack_murley



As a new network is launched for LGBTQ+ athletes across the Commonwealth, CEO Katie Sadlier tells me she's open to the idea.



Could LGBTQ+ medallists be able to take the Pride flag onto the podium at next year's Commonwealth Games? As a new network is launched for LGBTQ+ athletes across the Commonwealth, CEO Katie Sadlier tells me she's open to the idea.

In December 2021, CGF's new chief executive, Katie Sadleir, informed how the organizers need to be more open-minded. As a result, she expects significant changes to come in the organization of the CWG over the next decade, and a more considerable preference would be given to the host nations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer