“No federation recognised for esports”: Indian Minister clarifies on Asian Games team selection and representing body

Esports is one of the fastest-growing sectors throughout the world, but it seems that there's a general lack of direction so far in India.

Gaming in the country has now started to grow rapidly. While this evolution has started slower than the global scene, the recent developments have been nothing but positive. In the latest budget, the Government of India assured the setting up of a commission to enhance the growth of gaming as a career and market in the country.

However, what has been said and what is actually happening seems to have a clear gap. According to the information given by Mr. Anurag Thakur, the country is yet to have an established esports federation at a national scale. This could hamper the efforts of Indian e-athletes at the upcoming Asian Games.

Lack of national federation could harm India's chances at Asian Games esports

This year's Asian Games will have esports as a medal category. A country can possibly win up to 24 medals if it participates and wins across all events. The games include famous ones like FIFA 22 and even mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor.

Quite naturally, there has been interest among Indians to know what the nation's plans are for the upcoming Asian extravaganza. Mr. Anurag Thakur, in his capacity as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, answered two questions earlier in the day.

The questions were about India's plans for the esports category at the Asian Games 2022 and if there would be any support from the ministry.

Mr. Thakur informed that they did get the entry form from the Indian Olympic Committee and have submitted it after the necessary processes. The ministry is aware that esports will have medal categories at the 2022 Asian Games.

However, there will be no support if the first set of responses is anything to go by. As per Mr. Thakur, the ministry supports athletes via the dedicated National Sports Federations (NSF) in its field. Sadly, there is no national-level sports federation for esports presently.

There was no further elaboration on if and when such a body will be established. But if India is to grow in esports, setting up a dedicated national federation should be the first order of business.

