Batmobiles in Rocket League, ranked

Rocket League has increased in popularity since its first release in July 2015, with fans applauding its basic but initiative mechanics and overall exciting gameplay. Since Rocket League became free-to-play on all major platforms, the game's player base has grown even more.

The collaboration between Batman and Rocket League is not new; the Batmobile (1989), The Dark Knight's Tumbler, and Batmobile (2016) have all been purchased previously.

Psyonix, the game's creator, describes Rocket League as "soccer with rocket power cars," with players scoring points by smashing their vehicles into soccer balls.

However, the creator has introduced a variety of additional modes and challenges over the years, and the game's learning curve and talent connected with it has even led to Rocket League being a popular esports title alongside Overwatch and League of Legends.

Here are the best Batmobiles in Rocket League

4) Batmobile 2016

The Batmobile (2016) is a battle-car that players can only acquire as part of the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice DLC pack. The pack was published on March 8, 2016. Furthermore, it is incompatible with most wheels, decals, rocket boosters, trails, or anything else except the accessories included in the DLC bundle. It can only vary the color of its paint and the size of its objective explosion.

While it is not as prominent as other Battle-Cars utilized in the Rocket League Championship Series, pro-level players have preferred it. It's referred to as "DarkCar" in the Batmobile (2016) in-game data.

The Batman emblem encircles the "BOOM!" effect when the Batmobile is destroyed by another Battle-Car. This along with the DeLorean Time Machine are the only two autos with a bespoke destruction effect.

3) The 1989 Batmobile

On March 5, 1989, The Batmobile (1989) was launched as a Battle-Car. It was only available as part of the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack. It is incompatible with most trails, rocket boosters, wheels, decals, or anything else except the DLC pack's associated components. It can only vary the color of its paint and the size of its objective explosion.

This Batmobile is equipped with a Chevrolet V8 small block 350 (5.7-litre) engine that produces roughly 230 horsepower, which may not be much for a car that is 20 feet (6.1 m) long and 8 feet (2.44 m) wide.

2) The Dark Knight's Tumbler

The Dark Knight's Tumbler is a Battle-Car that was published on March 5, 2018 and is exclusively available as part of the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack. It is incompatible with most decals, wheels, rocket boosters, trails, or anything else except the DLC pack's associated components.

The user cannot adjust the color of the paint. In Patch v2.05, it was renamed from The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler to make room for the Haunted Hallows-themed Item Shop Bundles.

The Tumbler featured a pair of machine cannons positioned between the front wheels in the nose of the automobile. The driver's seat was moved to the center of the automobile in "Attack" Mode, and the driver was repositioned to lie face-down in the central portion between the front wheels.

Because of this, the driver was sheltered by many layers of armor plating, which gave more substantial protection.

1) Batmobile 2022 (Batman movie)

The Batmobile in this version is sleek and reminiscent of a vintage muscle vehicle. This Batmobile features a rear-engine and twin exhaust coming from each side above the engine, giving it a unique and menacing appearance that players may enjoy while snatching the ball from the opposing team.

The 6.2L LT4 V8 produces 640 horsepower in the third-generation CTS-V, 650 horsepower in the Camaro ZL1, and 668 horsepower in today's CT5-V Blackwing.

Given that the Batmobile is a muscle car capable of producing 650 horsepower, it's logical to conclude that the engine powering the legendary vehicle is an LT4 V8 from a Camaro ZL1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul