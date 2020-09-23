Recently, we talked about the Fortnite x Rocket League crossover event named ‘Llama-Rama’. Rocket League recently became free-to-play, and is no longer available to download on the Epic Games store. The event allows players to complete various Rocket League challenges to obtain rewards across Fortnite and Rocket League. To do this however, players need to link their Rocket League account with their Epic account.

Linking the two accounts will also allow give players access to cross-platform progression, shared inventory, and player-to-player trading in Rocket League. This is in addition to further Rocket League rewards, including the Chopper EG wheels, Sun Ray boost, and the Hot Rocks trail.

This obviously is the result of Epic Games buying Rocket League’s owners and developers - Psyonix, back in early 2019. This was a move which has proved beneficial to both the companies, with Psyonix getting access to better resources, while Epic has been able to add some sheen to its' store. In this article, we look at all the steps that you need to follow in order to link your Rocket League and Epic Games accounts.

Image Credits: AR12gaming.com

How to link your Rocket League and Epic Games accounts?

First and foremost, players need to have valid Epic Games and Rocket League accounts. Once that is done, you can follow the steps below in order to link both the accounts.

1. Go to the Epic Games account linking page on the Rocket League website.

Image Credits: Epic Games

2. Click on the blue ‘Log in’ icon that you see at the center of the page, just below the Epic Games icon.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Advertisement

3. Enter your Epic Games’ credentials and log in. You can also register a new account from this page by clicking on the ‘Sign up’ option.

4. From here, you can connect your Xbox One, PS4, Steam Nintendo Switch accounts.

Image Credits: Engadget.com

5. Click on next, and then choose your primary platform.

That is it! That is all players need to do in order to link their Rocket League and Epic games accounts. As mentioned above, linking the two accounts will also get you the Chopper EG wheels, Sun Ray boost, and the Hot Rocks trail. For further, help, you can watch the video below.