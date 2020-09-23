It was recently announced that Rocket League is going free-to-play starting from the 23rd of September. To celebrate, a Fortnite-Rocket League crossover event called ‘Llama-Rama’ is set to go online on the 26th of September. The event will allow gamers to complete challenges and gain rewards pertaining to both Fortnite and Rocket League.

Furthermore, a $10 additional coupon reward can also be acquired by players who download the free-to-play version from the Epic Games store by 23rd October 2020. The coupon can be used for qualifying games and add-ons that are priced above $14.99. Of course, the coupon cannot be used for pre-purchases or other types of in-game currency.

Regardless, in this article, we talk about everything that you need to know in order to download Rocket League for free from the Epic Games’ Store.

How to download Rocket League for free from the Epic Games Store

First and foremost, Rocket League players who also play Fortnite, or at least have an Epic Games account can gain further rewards by linking their accounts. This includes the Chopper EG wheels, Sun Ray boost, and the Hot Rocks trail. Players will soon be able to link Rocket League accounts with their Epic accounts to access cross-platform progression, shared inventory, and even player-to-player trading in Rocket League!

In order to download the game for free, you can follow the steps below.

1. Go to the Epic Games Store website and sign in to your Epic Games account. In the search bar toward the top-right of your screen, type ‘Rocket League’. Alternatively, you can also click on the Rocket League icon if it shows up on the home page.

2. Click on blue ‘Get’ icon that you see towards the right of your screen.

3. This should open up a ‘Checkout page’ with and Order summary towards the right. However, the price will be $0.

3. This will in turn make a $10 coupon available on your Epic account. It will be added automatically to your next qualifying purchase. The coupon can only be redeemed until 1st November 2020, and is subject to various terms of use.

For further help, check out the video given below.