Top 5 Rocket League professional players in 2022

Rocket League is a very interesting game that can be extremely fun, but very difficult to master. The objective of the game is to use rocket-propelled cars to guide the gigantic ball into the opponent’s goal.

Of course, with any competitive game of this nature, there are some players that have made quite a name for themselves in Rocket League. Here are the top 5 Rocket League professional players of 2022.

The top 5 professional Rocket League players in 2022

Rocket League is such a fast-paced game that it remains quite a popular choice within the competitive world of esports. The sheer amount of finesse, control and communication required to compete at the highest levels of the game is truly astronomical. However, with all of these requirements, some players are able to stand out much more than others.

5) rise.

rise. is rapidly moving up the ranks of professional players (Image via liquipedia.net)

Finlay "rise." Ferguson is certainly living up to his gaming name while quickly rising up the ranks in professional gameplay. rise. has been in the Rocket League scene since he was 15 years old. Now at 17, he continues to help stack up the wins and just recently contributed to Team Queso's success at the RLCS 2021-22 - Winter Split Major.

4) Vatira.

Vatira is another fantastic player on Team Queso (Image via liquipedia.net)

Axel "Vatira." Touret is a French professional player who has made quite a splash since his debut in 2021. Representing Team Queso, the talented 15-year-old was also an integral part of the team's recent success of the RLCS 2021-22 - Winter Split Major. With so much success happening in the last year, there is bound to be much more in store in the future.

3) M0nkey M00n

M0nkey M00n is an amazing player with an incredible amount of wins under his belt (Image via mokokil.com)

Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez is a French professional player currently representing Team BDS. Along with his team, he has successfully claimed many wins, with the RLCS 2021-22 - Winter: EU Regional Event 2 - Premier Cup being the team's most recent 1st place win. It will definitely be interesting to see how many more wins Team BDS can pull off in the future.

2) JKnaps

JKnaps has contributed significantly to the overall success of G2 Esports (Image via liquipedia.net)

Jacob "JKnaps" Knapman is a Canadian professional player currently playing on G2 Esports and was instrumental in their success at the RLCS 2021-22 - Spring: NA Regional Event 1 - Verizon 5G Ultra Cup. With some serious winnings to his name (almost 300k), it's quite evident that there is a lot more to see when it comes to JKnaps in the future.

1) Atomic

Atomic is making big waves in G2 Esports this year (Image via liquipedia.net)

Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi is an American Rocket League professional player currently playing for G2 Esports. Recently traded from Team Envy, Atomic is already making a solid contribution to G2 Esports as they managed to win the RLCS 2021-22 - Spring: NA Regional Event 1 - Verizon 5G Ultra Cup. With such a fantastic start to his career, there will undoubtedly be many more good things to come for Atomic.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S