How to get MVP in Rocket League: 3 tips to help bag the title

Rocket League recently went free-to-play on 23rd September. This game has become an Epic Games exclusive and is no longer available for purchase on Steam. To celebrate this occasion, a Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration called ‘Llama-Rama’ was announced, and the Rocket League challenges are now live.

Out of the five challenges, the final one requires you to become MVP in any online match in Rocket League with the Llama wheels. All of these challenges have rewards pertaining to both Fortnite and Rocket League.

For beginners who have only recently hopped on to the Rocket League bandwagon, winning the MVP can prove to be very tricky. This article looks at three workable tips that can help improve your skills and bag this coveted title in the game.

Win MVP on Rocket League: Three tips to help you do so

1. Balancing offense and defense

It will not take long for players to realize how complicated Rocket League can be. While most players attempt to score as many goals, defending and saving them is also essential. The first thing to ensure you win the MVP title is to guarantee that your team is well-balanced.

If all your teammates are fighting for the ball or are on the offense, hanging back a bit is not a bad idea. This tactic gives you the ability to defend and save shots in case your team loses possession.

2. Using the ball and movement

Rocket League is vastly different from real football. Your shots and passes depend on quite a few aspects, including the surface and angle at which you strike the ball. Also, quite a few new players often drive past the ball in overexcitement. Overall, your movement and ball-hitting skills should improve as you gain experience.

At the very least, you should attempt to be aware of your surroundings and teammates’ positions. When in possession, you should try and do what is best for a particular situation, rather than going for a goal and being greedy. This tip will help your team win, which is hugely consequential for that MVP title.

3. Boosts

Boosts in Rocket League are in the form of collectible orbs and refills, and are a vital part of the overall gameplay. They allow you to blast quickly through the field and let you fly through the air to try out various trick shots. However, boosts get consumed rapidly, and therefore, need to be managed smartly.

Critical moments will effectively decide the entire match, and timing the boosts perfectly gives you a clear advantage. Making effective use of your car’s boost and jumping abilities will allow you to get to the ball in crucial positions, which is extremely important to score and save goals.

