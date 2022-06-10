Summer Game Fest 2022 hypes up Modern Warfare 2 with ShipAF mission showcase

Activision recently revealed a small glimpse of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign during the Summer Game Fest Livestream 2022. Developers displayed a mission from the campaign of the game with Shadown Company, which is a military faction within the game.

The Summer Game Fest 2022 is active, and with plenty of content to show to its audience, Activision did not shy away from this when the spotlight was over them. They handsomely shared footage of a mission from their upcoming shooter, Modern Warfare 2.

After months of waiting, fans finally have an insight into how the game will actually look and how its mechanics might work. This does not clarify the actual performance of the game, but it gives an idea.

"ShipAF" mission in Modern Warfare 2 brings back nostalgia amongst Call of Duty fans

The Modern Warfare 2 showcase at the Summer Game Fest 2022 displays a mission of Dark Water which shows the Task Force 141 members with Mexican Special Forces infiltrating an oil rig. This is a similar mission that brings nostalgia to Call of Duty players who played the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The reveal trailer yesterday also briefing showed this Dark Water mission.



Infinity Ward stated that moving crates you see is something they want to do in MP, but can't guarantee the crate locations evenly matches up with server lag/delay. The reveal trailer yesterday also briefing showed this Dark Water mission. Infinity Ward stated that moving crates you see is something they want to do in MP, but can't guarantee the crate locations evenly matches up with server lag/delay. https://t.co/JHuoHKdIwI

The mission starts with some of the Task Force Members joined by Alejandro Vargas, a campaign character infiltrating an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. The rig consists of a missile in cargo storage, which has the potential to spark global conflict. The Task Force members are acting on intel and traversing on a boat towards the rig, along with Shadow Company.

The team clears up the platform and starts moving up in the oil rig (Image via Activision)

The footage shows Soap, Ghost and Mexican Special Colonel Alejandro Vargas taking on the mission as they infiltrate the rig silently during the cover of dark water and night. When the team reaches the bottom of the rig, they start making their way up sneakingly, taking down enemies from cover and hiding bodies.

Task Force members fighting enemy militia on top of the oil rig (Image via Activision)

Once they reach the upper platform, that's where the footage starts shining. The gameplay displays multiple combat engagements and weaponry in use. Footage shows the player using molotoves and shooting gas barrels to poke fire. As for guns, a suppressed rifle and SMG were shown in the rig fight.

Soon, the mission takes an unexpected turn as its revealed that the missile controls are on a nearby ship.

COL. Alejandro Vargas alongside members of Task Force 141 sailing to catch the nearby ship with the missile controls (Image via Activision)

The audience then gets to see how the Task Force and Mexican Special Forces members get on a boat to catch the nearby ship. The level is carefully designed for players to keep their heads up all the time, the covers in the ship are always moving as the ship itself is tilting, the water physics and animations are also in their full glory.

Task Force member uses a shotgun to take close quarter engagements (Image via Activision)

The footage shows the player using a shotgun at the end to deal with close-quarter gunfights, whilst sliding on the ship and making their way up to the door for a breach. This is where the small tease ends as the camera cuts out.

This is a huge treat for fans as this mission takes players back to the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, resembling a similar task called "The Only Easy Day......Was Yesterday," It had players infiltrating an oil rig.

